Sun Yang Keeps On Grinding For Tokyo 2020

Chinese swimming magnate Sun Yang has made it known he is all-in for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Speaking to the media earlier this week, Sun said he hasn’t stopped training after Rio and is seeking the ideal ending to his swimming career.

Sun solidified himself as a Chinese and international swimming super star back in 2012 when the then-20-year-old claimed individual gold medals in the 400m and 1500m freestyle events at the London Olympics.

In Rio, Sun added to his impressive medal collection, taking gold in the 200m and silver in the 400m freestyle race.

“I didn’t skip training for a single day, and will keep training hard for the Tokyo Games, and I hope to win more gold medals there for a perfect ending of my swimming career,” says the multiple gold medalist.

Sun is the most decorated Chinese swimmer in history, but his success hasn’t come without some controversy. He quietly served a 3-month doping ban back in 2014, was involved in two different warm-up pool altercations at competitions, and was also a no-show for the 1500m final at the 2015 FINA World Championships.

Out of the pool, Sun was busted back in 2013 for driving without a license when the Porsche he was driving was brushed by a bus. No one was hurt, but Sun did suffer a China-imposed suspension from competition.