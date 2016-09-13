Sun Yang Keeps On Grinding For Tokyo 2020

  16 Loretta Race | September 13th, 2016 | Asia, International, News, Tokyo 2020

Chinese swimming magnate Sun Yang has made it known he is all-in for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Speaking to the media earlier this week, Sun said he hasn’t stopped training after Rio and is seeking the ideal ending to his swimming career.

Sun solidified himself as a Chinese and international swimming super star back in 2012 when the then-20-year-old claimed individual gold medals in the 400m and 1500m freestyle events at the London Olympics.

In Rio, Sun added to his impressive medal collection, taking gold in the 200m and silver in the 400m freestyle race.

“I didn’t skip training for a single day, and will keep training hard for the Tokyo Games, and I hope to win more gold medals there for a perfect ending of my swimming career,” says the multiple gold medalist.

Sun is the most decorated Chinese swimmer in history, but his success hasn’t come without some controversy. He quietly served a 3-month doping ban back in 2014, was involved in two different warm-up pool altercations at competitions, and was also a no-show for the 1500m final at the 2015 FINA World Championships.

Out of the pool, Sun was busted back in 2013 for driving without a license when the Porsche he was driving was brushed by a bus. No one was hurt, but Sun did suffer a China-imposed suspension from competition.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

16 Comments on "Sun Yang Keeps On Grinding For Tokyo 2020"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
mike

Sun is a great freestyle swimmer

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
2 hours 14 minutes ago
Lane Four

Townley Haas will have plenty to say (in the pool) come 2020. Don’t count your chickens, Sun.

Vote Up
17
-4
Vote Down Reply
3 months 19 days ago
Ice age swimmer

Yes, I think Townley is going to be awesome!

Vote Up
7
-4
Vote Down Reply
3 months 19 days ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Townley will destroy Sun in the 200 & 400 in 2020

Vote Up
7
-4
Vote Down Reply
3 months 19 days ago
CASWIM

Townley Haas is ttrash to sun

Vote Up
11
-11
Vote Down Reply
3 months 19 days ago
Lane Four

Ouch. Sun, is that you? Lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol

Vote Up
4
-5
Vote Down Reply
3 months 19 days ago
Uberfan

With that spelling ttrash probably

Vote Up
2
-5
Vote Down Reply
3 months 19 days ago
Uberfan

Grind don’t stop

Vote Up
4
0
Vote Down Reply
3 months 20 days ago
wpDiscuz

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »