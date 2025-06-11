Summer McIntosh Smashes Own Canadian Record in the 200 Fly With 2:02.26 Performance

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

Canadian Record: 2:03.03 – Summer McIntosh , (2024)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Summer McIntosh – 2:04.33

– 2:04.33 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:15.07

Summer McIntosh has been virtually unstoppable at Canadian Trials this week, smashing another Canadian record during the finals tonight.

McIntosh threw down a show-stopping time of 2:02.26 in the 200 fly, shattering her own record of 2:03.03 to post the #2 all-time top performance in the event. Her swim knocked .77 off of the previous standard, and she was notably less than half a second off of the world record time (2:01.81), set by Liu Zige back in 2009.

Tonight’s performance saw McIntosh command an early lead, taking out the opening 100 in 58.58 to gain an almost three second lead over the rest of the field. She also turned in faster splits across the board than her previous record-setting race in Paris last summer.

Split Comparison

Summer McIntosh – 2025 Canadian Trials Summer McIntosh – 2024 Olympic Games 50 27.28 27.38 100 58.58 (31.30) 58.97 (31.59) 150 1:30.19 (31.61) 1:30.70 (31.73) 200 2:02.26 (32.07) 2:03.03 (32.33)

McIntosh’s swim made her just the second woman in history to go under 2:03 and marked the fastest time in the world so far this year by over three seconds.

Her new record in the 200 fly brings McIntosh’s record count for the meet thus far up to two Canadian records and two world records, as she continues to dominate the competition.