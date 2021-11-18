Summer Juniors Qualifier Mia Cheatwood Commits to West Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mia Cheatwood, a senior at St. Ursula Academy, has verbally committed to swim at West Virginia University.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at West Virginia University! I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates! I wouldn’t be here without you guys. I also want to thank the West Virginia family for making me feel at home. GO MOUNTAINEERS!”

Cheatwood placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke and eleventh in the 100 free at the 2021 Ohio State High School Division I Championships. A swimmer for Greater Toledo Aquatic Club, Cheatwood placed eleventh in the 100-meter breastroke and thirteenth in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Greensboro 2021 Speedo Summer Championships.

Cheatwood has a Summer Juniors cut in the 100 breaststroke, a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 breaststroke, and a USA Swimming Futures cut in the 100 backstroke. Her best short course times are:

100 backstroke: 56.73

100 breaststroke: 1:02.67

200 breaststroke: 2:17.92

100 IM: 1:00.67

200 IM: 2:08.47

West Virginia University is a member of the Big 12 Conference. At the 2021 women’s Big 12 Championships, WVU placed fourth out of five teams. At that meet, Cheatwood would have placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 breaststroke. No WVU swimmers made A finals in those events, so Cheatwood’s addition could really boost their breaststroke team. If she can match her best times, she’ll be the fourth-fastest 100 breaststroker in the team’s history, and the eighth-fastest 200 breaststroker.

With her best times, Cheatwood would have been the fastest performer in both breaststroke events for the entire 2020-21 season. Only four women of WVU’s 28-woman roster list one of their strokes as breaststroke, and all but one are upperclassmen, so Cheatwood’s breaststroke skills could be critical in keeping that stroke alive for the team.

Cheatwood joins Ada Szwabinska and Makena Malkemus as members of WVU’s class of 2026.

