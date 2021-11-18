Freestyler and Butterflier Emily Tenczar Commits to SDSU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures qualifier Emily Tenczar has verbally committed to San Diego State University.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at San Diego State University as a part of their D1 women’s swim and dive program! A huge thank you to my coach, family, and friends for their endless support. I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity! Go Aztecs!!! ”

Tenczar is a senior at The King’s Academy, and a swimmer with the Almaden Riptide. At the 2021 USA Swimming Futures meet in Santa Clarita, Tenczar placed thirteenth in the 100 fly. She placed twelfth in the 100 freestyle and she won the 100 and 200 butterfly at the UT Speedo Swimvitational earlier this year.

She has a USA Swimming Futures cut in the 50 freestyle and 200 butterfly. Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 24.03

100 freestyle: 52.89

200 freestyle: 1:56.58

100 butterfly: 55.41

200 butterfly: 2:05.20

San Diego State University is a member of the Mountain West conference. At the 2021 Mountain West women’s championships, SDSU placed third out of eight teams; in both 2019 and 2020, SDSU won the championships. At that meet, Tenczar would’ve made the A final in the 100 butterfly, the B final in the 200 butterfly, and the C final in the 50 freestyle.

Tenczar is within a second of having one of the top-10 100 butterfly performances in the program’s history. Currently, 10 women out of 30 on the roster list butterfly as one of their strokes, and five of them are underclassmen. Tenczar, then, will be entering a pretty large butterfly team relative to the size of the roster, at least for her first year, which should give her a good group to train with day-to-day.

Joining Tenczar in the fall of 2022 is backstroker Abby Storm.

