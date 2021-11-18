Versatile Freestyler Jenna Kerr Commits to Iowa

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jenna Kerr, a junior at Barrington High School, has verbally committed to the University of Iowa for the fall of 2023.

“I’m super excited to make my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Iowa! Iowa City feels like a second home, the coaches are amazing people. I can’t wait to get to work helping to build back Hawkeye Swimming! #gohawks !!”

Kerr swims freestyle events ranging from the 50 to the 1500, and she swims club for Barrington Swim Club. At the 2021 Section 1 Speedo Summer Sectionals, she placed third in the 1500-meter freestyle, fourth in the 100-meter freestyle and the 800-meter freestyle, sixth in the 400-meter freestyle, and seventh in the 200-meter freestyle.

She has a Winter Juniors cut in the 100 freestyle, and a USA Swimming Futures cut in the 1000 freestyle.

Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 23.46

100 freestyle: 50.65

200 freestyle: 1:50.31

1000 freestyle: 10:11.36

1650 freestyle: 17:33.91

The University of Iowa is a member of the Big Ten conference. Last season, at the 2021 Big Ten women’s championships, Iowa placed eighth out of 13 teams. With her best time, Kerr would’ve been the third-fastest 100, 200, and 1000 freestyler for the team last season.

Iowa has a short roster for the 2021-22 season, with just eight swimmers. The program was cut, but reinstated back in February 2020. Kerr noted that she can’t wait to be part of the effort to rebuild Iowa’s team. Her freestyle versatility will help, especially given that Alyssa Graves, Iowa’s top distance swimmer last season, transferred to Ohio State this year.

Kerr joins Haley Kimmel in the class of 2027.

