Emma Davis Verbals to Sacred Heart

Emma Davis, a senior at Nantucket High School, has verbally committed to Sacred Heart University.

“I am so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue both my academic and athletic careers at Sacred Heart University. I want to thank my coaches, family, and friends for helping to make this possible. Go Pios!”

Davis also swims club for Nantucket Swimming. At the 2021 New England North Shore Halloween Classic, Davis placed fifth in the 100 free, sixth in the 50 free, and eighth in the 100 fly.

She’s also been named MVP of the Cape and Island’s League for the past three years, named to the Boston Herald’s All Scholastic during her junior year, and was named 2020 Female Winter Student Athlete of the Year.

Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 24.86

100 freestyle: 53.46

200 freestyle: 2:00.64

100 butterfly: 1:02.07

Sacred Heart University is a member of the Northeast Conference. At the 2021 NEC women’s championships, SHU placed fourth out of nine teams. Davis would’ve made B finals in the 50 and 100 free at that meet with her best times.

Davis would’ve been the third-fastest swimmer last season in the 100 free for the team, and the fifth-fastest swimmer in the 50 free. If she can drop a second or two in those events, she’ll be competitive for the best times on the team in those events.

She joins Daniella Palamaro and Olivia Ronaghan as members of SHU’s class of 2026.

