Summer Juniors Qualifier Katherine Dyer Commits to The Master’s University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katherine Dyer from Pacoima, California, has committed to swim and study at The Master’s University of the NAIA beginning in the fall of 2028.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my studies and athletic career at The Master’s University! I’d like to thank my parents for all of their support and guidance through the years. I’m also thankful for my coaches and teammates at Los Angeles Swim Club, especially Coach David Wilson, for always believing in me and making me strive for more! I’m very humbled and blessed that God has given me this opportunity to attend and swim at a faith-based university~ 🐎💙💛 GO MUSTANGS!!”

Dyer swims year-round with the Los Angeles Swim Club. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 free and 200 IM and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 400 IM. She had a huge 2023-24 short-course season, notching lifetime bests in the 50/200 free and 200 fly at Kevin Perry in November, and in the 100/500 free, 100 back, and 200/400 IM at Winter Juniors West and CA/NV Sectionals in December.

This summer, she improved her lifetime bests in the 200/400 free and 400 IM at Sacramento Futures, where she placed 6th in the 200 free, 16th in the 400 free, 5th in the 200 IM, and 9th in the 400 IM.

Dyer’s best SCY times are faster than the NAIA National Records in all 3 of those events, which will give a big boost to the Mustangs, who finished 9th in the women’s team standings at the 2024 national championship.

200 IM – 2:01.70

400 IM – 4:19.98

200 free – 1:49.50

100 free – 50.56

50 free – 23.96

200 back – 2:01.47

100 back – 56.86

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.