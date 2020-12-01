SSPC: What Made Olympic Champ Tracy Caulkins So Dominant in So Many Events?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Olympic swimming icon Tracy Caulkins (married name Tracy Stockwell) won 48 U.S. National titles and broke 63 American Records–setting American Records in all four strokes. She was on-course to medal in seven events at the 1980 Olympic Games–which were boycotted by President Carter. Of course Tracy finally achieved her Olympic moment four years later at the Los Angeles Olympic Games, taking home three gold medals.

Growing up Tracy was known – and this was taken as gospel – as the greatest female swimmer in history. This was the oxygen I breathed as a young age grouper. I’m rarely nervous to talk with any Olympic peer, but Tracy did set my nerves on edge. The only other time I’ve been star-struck was when I met JFK Jr.. Yes, Tracy is on that level.

Tracy's funny, with a matter of fact wisdom that hits home and stays with you.