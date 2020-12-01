Versatile Erin Dawson Commits to Colorado State for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sparks, Nevada native Erin Dawson has announced her intention to swim at Colorado State University in the class of 2025.

“I’m BEYOND excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Colorado State University! I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, and family for making this all possible!! Can’t wait to make CSU my home for the next 4 years! Go RAMS!!! 🐑💚”

Dawson is a senior at Reed High School. She missed her junior year season because all spring sports were canceled due to the pandemic, but as a sophomore she competed at the 2019 NIAA State High School 4A Swimming & Diving State Championships and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (2:07.02) and 3rd in the 500 free (5:09.50).

Dawson swims year-round with Sparks Piranhas and is a Futures qualifier in the 200 IM and 400 IM. She kicked off 2020 with PBs in the 50 free and 100 fly at the Washington Open in January and Phoenix Swim Club’s Winter Invite in February. In addition to her 200 IM time from the 2019 high school state meet, most of her best times come from last spring. At 2019 Far Western Championships, she clocked lifetime bests in the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM while placing 19th in the 100 back, 8th in the 200 back, 10th in the 100 breast, 7th in the 200 breast, 11th in the 200 fly, 7th in the 200 IM, and 5th in the 400 IM. Last fall, she added PBs in the 100/200 back and 500 free at the Nevada Short Course State Championships. She came in 3rd in the 50 free, 3rd in the 500 free, 4th in the 100 back, 5th in the 200 back, 6th in the 100 breast, 4th in the 200 breast, and 5th in the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:07.02 (2:05.82 altitude–adjusted)

400 IM – 4:28.45

200 fly – 2:04.88

100 breast – 1:07.84

200 breast – 2:24.71

100 back – 58.88

200 back – 2:07.25

100 free – 53.70

500 free – 5:05.96

Dawson will suit up for the Rams with Emily Chorpening, Katie McClelland, Lindsay Gizzi, and Maya White. Her best times would have scored in the C finals of the 200 fly and 400 IM at the 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships, where Colorado State finished 5th out of 10 teams.

