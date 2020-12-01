Longhorns’ Foster, Elendt Named Big 12 Newcomers of the Week

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

Texas’ Anna Elendt and Carson Foster were named Big 12 Swimming & Diving Newcomers of the Week. The award is the second consecutive for Foster.

Elendt recorded an Olympic Trials cut time of 1:07.50 en route to a first-place finish overall at the prestigious Toyota U.S. Open. The 100-meter long course breaststroke event featured 121 national-level competitors. Her time was well below the Trials cut standard of 1:10.99.

Also competing at the Toyota U.S. Open, Foster claimed the top overall performance in the 400 individual medley long course meter event with an Olympic Trials cut time of 4:16.51. He also placed second overall (first in his San Antonio event site heat) in the 200 individual medley long course meter event with a Trials cut time of 1:59.82 – which was more than a second faster than Ryan Lochte who placed third at 2:01.05.

November 10 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Drew Kibler, Texas, Jr.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kelly Pash, Texas, So.

Women’s Diver: Bridget O’Neil, Texas, Fr.

November 17 Awards

Men’s Newcomer: Carson Foster, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Emma Hultquist, TCU, So.

November 24 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Janis Silins, TCU, So. and Caspar Corbeau, Texas, So.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kate Steward, Kansas, Jr. and Megan Morris, TCU, Jr.

Women’s Diver: Paola Pineda, Texas, Jr.

December 1 Awards

Men’s Newcomer: Carson Foster, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Anna Elendt, Texas, Fr.