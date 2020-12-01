Practice + Pancakes: Waterloo Swimming Gets Meet Ready w/ Tuesday AM Stations

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

I finally got to go film a practice! I know, COVID times are weird. And I can’t say I’ve been trying my hardest to get out into the world and see what pancakes everyone has to offer. But when there’s a local team that says come on down, I feel like that’s an appropriate trip outside the house.

Following all guidelines for Travis and Williamson County (Austin area), I took a trip up the road to Waterloo Swimming (the club that a lot of the Texas swimmers were training this summer that ISN’T Austin Swim Club, this place). They were getting ready for a meet that week and on this particular Tuesday morning had a few pretty dynamic resistance stations going.