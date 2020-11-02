SSPC: Kasia Wasick Takes Us on Her Journey From Retirement to Sprint Queen

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Kasia Wasick, the woman who has been making serious waves in the ISL sprints. Most recently, yesterday she threw down a 23.30, making her the #6 performer all-time in the event. Kasia takes us through her career, including going to 3 different Olympic Games, being coached by her brother, swimming for USC, retiring, then coming back and training with UNLV and rising to spring prominence in the ISL.

