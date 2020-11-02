Match 6 Start Lists: Energy Standard Will Use Le Clos in Free Skins On Day 2

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

We’ve got start lists for today’s match #6 conclusion:

There are a few changes to the skin race lineups from yesterday’s individual 50-meter stroke races:

ENS: Energy will add Chad le Clos and drop Simonas Bilis, probably weighing le Clos’ mutli-round ability. It’s worth noting they are not using Ben Proud, a force in the skins last year who struggled to just a 21.5 in the season opener.

and drop probably weighing le Clos’ mutli-round ability. It’s worth noting they are not using Ben Proud, a force in the skins last year who struggled to just a 21.5 in the season opener. TOR: The Titans will use star flyer Andriy Govorov instead of Blake Pieroni, who was tied for 7th in the individual 50 yesterday.

instead of who was tied for 7th in the individual 50 yesterday. NYB: After Pieter Timmers tied for 7th in the 50 free, the Breakers will switch him for 17-year-old Matthew Richards, who has been slightly faster this year (21.47) than Timmers was yesterday (21.53).

The women’s 50 back lineup will stay almost completely identical to yesterday, with just one change:

AQC: The Aqua Centurions are adding Theodora Drakou to the skin race over Katrina Konopka Reid, who was 8th in the 50 back and jackpotted yesterday.

Kliment Kolesnikov swam pretty poorly in the opener for Energy Standard. But he was quite a bit better yesterday and will swim both the 100 free and 100 IM individually today – that’s a somewhat tough combination coming just two events apart. He won’t swim the 100 back in that session, with Matt Grevers getting a chance for the second time this year.