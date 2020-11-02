Siobahn Haughey Again Breaks Own Asian Record in 200 Free, Move to #5 All-Time

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

One day after breaking her own Asian record in the 100 free while leading off Energy Standard’s relay, Hong Kong’s Siobahn Haughey altered the record books again, by breaking her own Asian record in the 200 free with a time of 1:51.42.

Her time today was exactly a quarter of a second faster than her previous best, a 1:51.67 she swam almost exactly two weeks ago on the second day of the ISL’s first match of the season.

That time moves her up to #5 all-time in the 200 free SCM rankings:

Sarah Sjoestroem (SWE), 2017 – 1:50.43 Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2009- 1:51.17 Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014 – 1:51.18 Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2018 – 1:51.38 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:51.42

Haughey also broke the Asian record last year with her 1:51.99 in the finals of the ISL’s inaugural swimming. She ranks 14th all-time in the 200 free LCM with her 1:54.98 from last year’s World Championships. In the US, she swam for the University of Michigan, and she ranks #7 all-time all in the short course yards version of the 200 free with her time of 1:40.69.