Spencer Daily Drops 18.8 Split as Hawaii Men, UCSB Women Move Into MPSF Lead

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Swimming & Diving Championships – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (Dive) (Pacific Time Zone)

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (1x) & Hawaii women (3x) (results)

The second night of the MPSF Swimming & Diving Championships is done and dusted, with the Hawaii men and UC-Santa Barbara women moving into the lead in the team race.

Day two results

MEN’S MEET

Hawaii moved into a slim lead after day two, putting up four A-finalists in the 200 IM, three in the 50 free, and one in the 500 free. They went without a winner on the night, led by 200 IM runner-up David Springhetti (1:46.11).

That 200 IM was won by UCSB’s Douglas Nogueira, keying on a 25.10 final 50 to push past Springhetti to the wall at 1:45.83. This session was all UCSB at the beginning, as they kicked off the night by winning the 200 free relay with a 1:18.20 to snap the meet record set by BYU in 2013. UCSB was led by a 19.13 second leg from Riley Ferguson and a 19.28 anchor from Justin Nguyen. Hawaii was 1:18.76 for second, with Franz Adam anchoring at 19.33, and BYU took third in 1:18.80 with a 19.21 anchor from Connor Stirling.

The big split came on the end of UCSD’s fourth-place relay, however, as Spencer Daily ripped an 18.84. Daily is a sophomore.

UCSB was back in action in the 500 free, as Joseph Lastelic clocked a 4:19.84 to snag the win. Finally, in the 50 free, BYU swam to a 1-2 finish with Jared Shaw (19.62) and Stirling (19.77). Hawaii took third and fourth with ‘aukai Lileikis (19.78) and Mateusz Chaba (19.86), while Daily would grab fifth (19.88).

SCORES (through Day One)

Hawaii – 247 UCSB – 229 BYU – 196 UCSD – 161 Cal Poly – 113 Pacific – 89

WOMEN’S MEET

UCSB moved into first on the women’s side, getting seven A-finalists individually. Freshman Zoe Cosgrove was third in the 200 IM (2:00.45) and another freshman, Maelynn Lawrence, posted a 4:50.64 for third in the 500 fre to lead the Gauchos.

UCSD won the opening 200 free relay in 1:30.84, splitting 22’s the whole way through with a 22.43 anchor from sophomore Cody Hardagon. UCSB took second at 1:31.15, with Bryn McGowan‘s 22.02 the quickest split of the field.

Hawaii picked up two individual wins, as Phoebe Hines cruised to 500 free victory (4:43.39) and Lucia Lassman eked out the 50 free win in 22.70 over BYU’s Gwen Gustafson (22.71).

BYU freshman Katie McBratney took down the 200 IM field, going 1:59.70 to finish on top.

SCORES (through Day One)