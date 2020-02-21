LIU’s Amanda Peren Crushes NEC 200 IM Record on Day 2; Bryant Extends Lead

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women

The 2-time defending NEC Champions from Bryant University pushed forward on their quest for a three-peat on Thursday with their third-straight event win to open the championships.

After winning both the 800 free relay and 200 medley relay on Wednesday, Thursday saw the finals session begin with a 4:53.18 from senior Alyssa Difiore in the women’s 500 free.

That race was a matchup of the last two NEC champions in this event, as Difiore, the 2018 champion, reclaimed her title from Alaina Scifo, the 2019 champion, who was 2nd in 4:55.62. Difiore’s swim was a lifetime best by almost 4 seconds, improving upon her runner-up finish from last year’s meet.

That was one of two event wins on the day for Bryant. Freshman Kyriana Chambo won the women’s 1-meter ahead of Wagner College’s Aleah Mirand, with Bryant going 1-3-4 in that event (including a 3rd-place finish from another freshman, Katelyn Kirves). Diving has been a significant part of Bryant’s NEC run – last year, for example, they had 6 of the top 7 finishers in the 1 meter – and the team has reloaded after graduating a huge class of divers at the end of last season.

“It was a good start to the individual events with two wins from Alyssa DiFiore in the 500 and Kyri Chambo in the one-meter,” said Bryant head coach Aidan Devers. “We had some big swims and great drops from morning to night. Tomorrow is a great day for us so I am excited to see how fast they can go.”

Team Standings – Day 2



1. Bryant 290 2. Central Connecticut 218 3. Wagner 205 4. LIU 166 5. Saint Francis U 128 6. St. Francis Brooklyn 126 7. Sacred Heart 122 8. Merrimack 58 9. Mount St. Mary’s 51

While Bryant extended their lead on day 2 of the meet, the swim of the day came in the 200 IM where LIU junior captain Amanda Peren, who incidentally attended the same high school in Virginia as NCAA Champion and US National Teamer Andrew Seliskar.

On Thursday, Peren swam 2:00.30 in the 200 IM to smash the old conference record of 2:01.88 that was set in 2015 by Wagner’s Anu Nihipali. Nihipali that year became the first-ever Wagner swimmer to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Saint Francis University’s Sabrina Bowman took 2nd in 2:03.44, while Wagner freshman Maile Mora placed 3rd in 2:03.98.

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils were able to take a bite out of Bryant’s lead in this race, with Bryant scoring only 1 A final to a pair for Central Connecticut State. But they missed an opportunity to do more damage in the women’s 50 free.

CCSU’s Jeannette King won the women’s 50 free in 23.09, but the combination of Reeta Kanervo (23.64 – 5th) and Kayleigh Canavan (24.13 – 8th) still out-scored her in the A-final. CCSU also put 3 swimmers in the B final, but again Bryant was able to outscore them in that heat as well, even with only 2 qualifiers.

Earlier in the meet, King had the best 50 free anchor split on the 200 medley relay of 22.41.

Central Connecticut finished the day with a second-straight swimming win, touching 1st in 1:33.46 ahead of Wagner (1:33.70), Bryant (1:33.98) and Saint Francis University (1:33.99).

The Blue Devils were about 6-tenths behind Bryant before King, the 50 free champion, hit the water and opened up a big lead that anchor Simona Visinki (23.30) was able to hold on to. Also on that winning CCSU relay were Katie Czulewicz (23.82 leadoff) and Hallie Perrin (23.68). All 4 members of that winning relay are freshman.

Fastest 200 Free Relay Splits: