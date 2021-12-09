Speedo Winter Junior Championships- East: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
**Note: The live stream link will pull up the girls live stream. To get to the boys live stream, click the PIP in the corner of the screen.
The first day of individual events kicks off in Greensboro this morning, with the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 slated to take place. Prelims get under way at 9 AM EST.
Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard comes in as the top seed in the girls 500 free at 4:41.24, while Sarasota’s Liam Custer sits atop the psych sheets in the boys 500 at 4:18.49. Lifetime North Carolina’s Kiley Wilhelm will be the top seed in the girls 200 IM, with her lifetime best sitting at 1:56.67. The boys 200 IM highlights today’s races, with 2022’s top-ranked recruit Baylor Nelson of SwimMac scheduled to face off with 2023’s stop-ranked recruit Will Modglin. The session will wrap up with the 50 free, with Eagle Aquatics’ Erika Pelaez holding the top girls seed at 22.52 and Bolles’ Drew Salls coming in as the boys top seed with a lifetime best of 19.94.
Girls 500 free
Meet Record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 4:37.10 (2018)
Top 8 finishers:
- Michaela Mattes (SYS): 4:43.98
- Lynsey Bowen (CSC): 4:45.35
- Natalie Mannion (CS): 4:46.07
- Emma Hastings (ECA): 4:47.10
- Hannah Bellard (CW): 4:47.34
- Addison Sauickie (SYS): 4:47.80
- Maddie Waggoner (JW): 4:48.99
- Alex Mitchell (DYNA): 4:50.82
Sarasota’s Michaela Mattes will head into the final as the top seed after touching first in 4:43.98, just one second off of her lifetime best. Her teammate, 15 year old Addison Sauickie, will join her in the A final after qualifying 6th in 4:47.80.
Lynsey Bowen, a 14 year old from Carmel, dropped a half second from her lifetime best to nab the second seed for this evening in 4:45.35.
Top seed Hannah Bellard of Club Wolverine qualified 5th in 4:47.34. That swim is well off of her lifetime best of 4:41.24.
Boys 500 Free
Meet Record: Jake Magahey (Swim Atlanta) 4:12.72 (2019)
Top 8 finishers:
- Logan Zucker (MAC): 4:21.40
- Liam Custer (SYS): 4:22.10
- Sebastian Sergile (SA): 4:23.30
- Lance Norris (TAC): 4:23.46
- Henry McFadden (JW): 4:24.96
- Tristan Denbrok (SA): 4:25.42
- Aaron Shackell (CSC): 4:26.10
- Own McDonald (DYNA): 4:26.18
SwimMac’s Logan Zucker dropped a new lifetime best in the prelims to take the top seed for tonight’s final in 4:21.40. That is a 1.5 second drop the high school senior and Michigan commit, who nearly even-split his race 2:10.10-2:11.30.
Top seed Liam Custer of Sarasota Sharks coasted to the second seed in 4:22.10, well off the Stanford commit’s lifetime best of 4:18.49. Swim Atlanta’s Tristan Denbrok had the largest drop of the A finalists, dropping over 4.5 seconds to qualify 6th in 4:25.42.
Also notable was second seed and NC State commit Michael Cotter, who came in with a lifetime best of 4:19.93, missed a second swim all together. Cotter added over 11 seconds to finish in 37th in 4:31.19.
Girls 200 IM
Meet Record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club) 1:53.69 (2018)
Boys 200 IM
Meet Record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays) 1:42.43
Girls 50 Free
Meet Record: Abbigail Weitzeil (Canyons Aquatic Club) 21.49
Boys 50 Free
Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club) 18.71
Anyone else having issues with a lagging livestream?
Yes. Seems to have started last night and continuing this morning. Very ISL like, but free this time.
I would be happy to hand over my money if the livestream would work well enough so I could watch the races. RN I’m getting about 2 seconds of live stream before it stops. I’m glad to know it isn’t just me.
completely unwatchable
Dear USA swimming. Your stream is bad and you should feel bad.
Not just bad, unwatchable. So disappointing. I thought for sure after the issues last night that it would have been addressed.
Stream is straight shiiii as usual
Live stream quality is awful. That being said, it seems the girls and boys heats are being run at the same time in the same pool (with the bulk heads splitting the pool). Is that common practice? Do the waves from one side impact the other?
At giant meets like this in short course, it’s pretty common in prelims.
Then they come together for a joint finals session.
If they weren’t doing it this way, prelims would run from 9AM until finals started.
In big LC meets at GAC, I’ve seen them start swimmers at both ends. They’ll wait until the swimmers are on the last 15-20 meters before starting the other end. It was funny when piano man hit a swimmer and a fast swimmer was starting on the other end.
Assume this is for 100s and 200s only right?!
Oh wow, that livestream is terribly unwatchable, unfortunate 🙁
Why is it only girls swimming for the live stream?
You gotta click the little picture-in-picture box on the bottom right, that’s the boys stream.
I hit it by accident, would have had no idea otherwise.
Also the boys stream hasn’t worked at all for me – the one I wanna watch – but I can see the girls stream just running smooth as silk in the bottom corner of my screen. Dangit.