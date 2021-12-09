Speedo Winter Junior Championships- East: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

**Note: The live stream link will pull up the girls live stream. To get to the boys live stream, click the PIP in the corner of the screen.

Day 2 Prelim Heat Sheet

The first day of individual events kicks off in Greensboro this morning, with the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 slated to take place. Prelims get under way at 9 AM EST.

Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard comes in as the top seed in the girls 500 free at 4:41.24, while Sarasota’s Liam Custer sits atop the psych sheets in the boys 500 at 4:18.49. Lifetime North Carolina’s Kiley Wilhelm will be the top seed in the girls 200 IM, with her lifetime best sitting at 1:56.67. The boys 200 IM highlights today’s races, with 2022’s top-ranked recruit Baylor Nelson of SwimMac scheduled to face off with 2023’s stop-ranked recruit Will Modglin. The session will wrap up with the 50 free, with Eagle Aquatics’ Erika Pelaez holding the top girls seed at 22.52 and Bolles’ Drew Salls coming in as the boys top seed with a lifetime best of 19.94.

Girls 500 free

Meet Record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 4:37.10 (2018)

Top 8 finishers:

Michaela Mattes (SYS): 4:43.98 Lynsey Bowen (CSC): 4:45.35 Natalie Mannion (CS): 4:46.07 Emma Hastings (ECA): 4:47.10 Hannah Bellard (CW): 4:47.34 Addison Sauickie (SYS): 4:47.80 Maddie Waggoner (JW): 4:48.99 Alex Mitchell (DYNA): 4:50.82

Sarasota’s Michaela Mattes will head into the final as the top seed after touching first in 4:43.98, just one second off of her lifetime best. Her teammate, 15 year old Addison Sauickie, will join her in the A final after qualifying 6th in 4:47.80.

Lynsey Bowen, a 14 year old from Carmel, dropped a half second from her lifetime best to nab the second seed for this evening in 4:45.35.

Top seed Hannah Bellard of Club Wolverine qualified 5th in 4:47.34. That swim is well off of her lifetime best of 4:41.24.

Boys 500 Free

Meet Record: Jake Magahey (Swim Atlanta) 4:12.72 (2019)

Top 8 finishers:

Logan Zucker (MAC): 4:21.40 Liam Custer (SYS): 4:22.10 Sebastian Sergile (SA): 4:23.30 Lance Norris (TAC): 4:23.46 Henry McFadden (JW): 4:24.96 Tristan Denbrok (SA): 4:25.42 Aaron Shackell (CSC): 4:26.10 Own McDonald (DYNA): 4:26.18

SwimMac’s Logan Zucker dropped a new lifetime best in the prelims to take the top seed for tonight’s final in 4:21.40. That is a 1.5 second drop the high school senior and Michigan commit, who nearly even-split his race 2:10.10-2:11.30.

Top seed Liam Custer of Sarasota Sharks coasted to the second seed in 4:22.10, well off the Stanford commit’s lifetime best of 4:18.49. Swim Atlanta’s Tristan Denbrok had the largest drop of the A finalists, dropping over 4.5 seconds to qualify 6th in 4:25.42.

Also notable was second seed and NC State commit Michael Cotter, who came in with a lifetime best of 4:19.93, missed a second swim all together. Cotter added over 11 seconds to finish in 37th in 4:31.19.

Girls 200 IM

Meet Record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club) 1:53.69 (2018)

Boys 200 IM

Meet Record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays) 1:42.43

Girls 50 Free

Meet Record: Abbigail Weitzeil (Canyons Aquatic Club) 21.49

Boys 50 Free

Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club) 18.71