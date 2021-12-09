Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

**Note: The live stream link will pull up the girls live stream. To get to the boys live stream, click the PIP in the corner of the screen.

Thursday Girls Heat Sheet

Thursday Boys Heat Sheet

Day 2 of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships is here, bringing us the first prelims session of the meet. We’ll ease into it today, with the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free on the schedule. Tonight, the 400 medley relays will also be competed in finals.

We have a few notable scratches before we get into the preview. #8 seed in the men’s 200 IM, Zhier Fan of Metroplex Aquatics, has scratched the event. Fan is coming off a highly successful summer of LCM swimming. Bella Sims, who was on the Sandpipers of Nevada’s winning women’s 800 free relay last night, has scratched the women’s 50 free this morning. Sims was the #7 seed.

As to what we can look forward to this morning, let’s start with the women’s 500 free, where the entire Sandpipers 800 free relay from last night will be competing. Bella Sims is the top seed in the event, and 14-year-old teammate Claire Weinstein will be in the lane next to her in the fastest heat. Katie Grimes is the #2 seed in the event, putting her in the 2nd-to-last heat, where Paige Kuwata will be racing next to her.

Sims and Grimes have a busy morning, as they’ll both be racing the women’s 200 IM as well. Coincidentally, the girls are tied for the #1 seed with their times of 1:56.12. Sims is set to race in the fastest heat, while Grimes will again be in the penultimate heat. They’ll be up against some stiff competition in the event, as Fox Valley Park District’s Leah Hayes comes in with a 1:56.38, and Fort Collins Area Swim Team’s Lucy Bell has a 1:56.54.

As things stand right now, Rose Bowl Aquatics’ Rex Maurer (4:17.52) and FAST Swim Team’s Matthew Chai (4:17.62) appear to be the class of the boys 500 free. They’re the only swimmers entered under 4:22, so we’ll probably get an exciting race out of the pair tonight.

Nate Germonprez of iNspire Swim Team is seeded first in the men’s 200 IM by a comfortable margin of 1.7 seconds. We’ll see if anyone rises up to challenge the 17-year-old this morning. Keep your eye on 16-year-old Diggory Dillingham in the boys 50 free. Dillingham, who swims for Bend Swim Club, swam a 19.88 50 free last weekend, breaking 20 seconds for the first time in his career.

GIRLS 500 FREE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Regan Smith – 4:37.10 (2018)

West Meet Record: Regan Smith – 4:37.10 (2018)

BOYS 500 FREE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Jake Magahey – 4:12.72 (2019)

West Meet Record: Jack Levant – 4:14.40 (2017)

GIRLS 200 IM – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 1:53.69 (2018)

West Meet Record: Zoie Hartman – 1:54.62 (2018)

BOYS 200 IM – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Carson Foster – 1:42.43 (2019)

West Meet Record: Michael Andrew – 1:42.77 (2015)

GIRLS 50 FREE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Abbigail Weitzeil – 21.49 (2014)

West Meet Record: Abbigail Weitzeil – 21.49 (2014)

BOYS 50 FREE – PRELIMS