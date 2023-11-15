Spartanburg Day School Sweeps Division 2 Titles at SCISA State Championships

2023 SCISA High School State Championships – Division 2

October 14, 2023

North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

Full results available via Meet Mobile

2022 Girls Champion: Spartanburg Day School

2022 Boys Champion: Oakbrook Preparatory School

The 2023 South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) held their annual State Championships on October 14th at the North Charleston Aquatic Center. Defending champions Spartanburg Day School repeated as state champions on the girls side, while the Spartanburg boys reclaimed victory after they fell to Oakbrook Preparatory by 24 points last year.

The SCISA is completely independent of the SCHSL (South Carolina High School League), as private institutions compete in this state.

Girls’ Recap

Spartanburg started off the day strong, touching 1st in the Girls 200 Medley Relay. The line-up of Mary Franklin Gilman (32.27), Hanna Xia (36.08), Essence Olley (30.64), and Ellie Fisher (28.21) stopped the clock at 2:07.20. They successfully defended their title from last year, where they touched in 2:01.42.

Caroline Johnson, Riley McGoldrick, and Samantha Fenstermaker were all double event winners on the day for their respective schools. Johnson, 16, took the 200 IM (2:18.10) and 100 backstroke (1:02.37). While neither represented a personal best time, she successfully defended her 200 IM title from last year and moved up from 2nd to 1st in the 100 backstroke.

McGoldrick was a double event winner for John Paul II. She won the 200 freestyle in 2:09.91, a season-best time, and the 100 butterfly in a personal best of 1:05.98.

Fenstermaker of Hilton Head Prep showcased her sprinting prowess in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, defending both titles from a year ago. She posted best times of 24.57 and 53.94 in both events. This marked a big leap forward for the 15-year old, as she clocked times of 25.24 and 55.87 at this meet last year.

Mead Hall Episcopal School made their presence known in the sprint freestyle relays, claiming the win in both the 200 and 400 free relays. They dominated the 200 freestyle relay, as the quartet of Caroline Johnson, Taylor Houck, Ella Health, and Pippa Elliott Sawyer touched nearly 4 seconds clear of the rest of the field.

The 400 freestyle relay was a different story, as they touched out Spartanburg Day School by just 0.07. Mead Hall had nearly a 5-second lead with 100 to go, but Ellie Fisher of Spartanburg split 1:00.59 on the anchor leg as she tried to run down Mead Hall. Ella Heath of Mead Hall was able to hold on down the stretch, spitting a 1:05.23. Heath, who has a flat start best time of 1:08.76, rose to the occasion for her team to hold on for the win.

Boys’ Recap

The Palmetto Christian Academy boys showcased their relay strength to open the day in the 200 Medley Relay. Jake Vandergrift (28.08), Gavin Wease (32.06), Josiah Cooper (26.14), and Evans Baker (24.15) took the win by just under 10 seconds, touching in 1:50.43. Cooper and Wease would go on to lead Palmetto Christian to a win in the 200 Freestyle Relay by nearly 6 seconds, with Sam Smith and Evans Baker slotting in as well. Spartanburg secured 2nd place in both relays.

Junior Mark Lofye had a big meet for Hilton Head Prep. He started off his campaign with a massive personal best time in the 200 freestyle (1:46.77). He defended his title in the 500 freestyle later in the day with a 4:47.38. He was just off his best time of 4:43.11 from December of 2022.

Griffin Fisher was a double winner f0r Shannon Forest Christian Academy. He took the 200 IM title with a 2:08.85 before winning the 100 breaststroke by over 6 seconds with a 1:03.57. Both swims marked significant personal bests for Fisher, who improved on his performances from this meet last year where he swam 2:12.31 in the 200 IM and 1:06.87 in the 100 Breaststroke.

Other Highlights & Winners

14-year old Ellie Fisher took the 500 freestyle for Spartanburg School.

Isabel Lossada of Hilton Head Prep claimed the win in the 100 Breaststroke, clocking a personal best effort of 1:12.53.

Niklas Clauditz of Spartanburg took the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.63.

17-year old Peter Garrison of Mead Hall won the 100 butterfly (56.29).

Beckett Ferguson of Spartanburg claimed victory in the 100 freestyle.

Alan Levy of Christian Academy Myrtle Beach cleared the 100 back field by 2.5 seconds, clocking 57.53 for the win.

The boys of Spartanburg Day School cruised to victory in the 400 Freestyle Relay, winning by over 25 seconds. The relay consisted of Charley Wilson, Beckett Ferguson, Art Budrevich, and Niklas Clauditz.

Division II Girls’ Scores

Spartanburg Day School – 170 points Hilton Head Christian Academy – 120 points Mead Hall Episcopal School – 119 points John Paul II – 98 points Palmetto Christian Academy – 69 points

Division II Boys’ Scores