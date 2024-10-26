South Korean Swimmers Break 20 National Records at World Cup Stop in Incheon

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON
- Thursday, October 24th – Saturday, October 26th
- Prelims at 9:30am local (8:30pm previous night ET)/Finals at 7:30m local (6:30am ET)
- Munhak Park Tae-Hwan Swimming Pool, Incheon, South Korea
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entered Athletes
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Finals Recap
- Results
Six more South Korean National Records fell on Saturday at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon. In total, that makes national records in 20 events across the three day meet (with some events falling more than once) in short course.
World Records Broken at Incheon World Cup
|Event
|Day
|Old Record
|New Record
|Time Drop
|Men’s 50 Free
|Oct 24
|Yang Jae-hoon – 21.54 (2022)
|Ji Yu-chan – 20.80
|-0.74
|Men’s 100 back
|Oct 26
|Jeong Dong-won – 51.28 (2017)
|Song Im-gyu – 51.14
|-0.14
|Men’s 200 back
|Oct 24
|Lee Ju-ho – 1:52.98 (2021)
|Lee Ju-ho – 1:52.95
|-0.03
|Men’s 50 breast
|Oct 25
|Moon Jae-kwon – 26.37 (2021)
|Choi Dong-yeol – 26.05
|-0.32
|Men’s 100 breast
|Oct 24
|Moon Jae-kwon – 57.78 (2021)
|Choi Dong-yeol – 56.74
|-1.04
|Men’s 200 breast
|Oct 26
|Cho Sung-jae – 2:07.19 (2021)
|Chong Sung-jae – 2:04.95
|-2.24
|Men’s 50 fly
|Oct 26
|Yang Jung doo – 23.15 (2013)
|Ji Yu-chan – 22.60
|-0.55
|Men’s 100 fly
|Oct 24
|Yang Jae-hoon – 51.36 (2022)
|Kim Young-beom – 50.34
|-1.02
|Men’s 200 fly
|Oct 25
|Moon Seung-woo – 1:54.22 (2021)
|Moon Seung-woo – 1:53.75
|-0.47
|Men’s 100 IM
|Oct 24
|Hwang Sun-woo – 52.13 (2021)
|Kim Ji-hun – 52.00
|-0.13
|Men’s 200 IM
|Oct 24
|Han Kyu-chul – 1:59.77 (2003)
|Noh Min-kyu – 1:56.96
|-2.81
|Women 50 free
|Oct 24
|Jeong So-eun – 24.47 (2021)
|Hur Yeon-kyung – 24.37
|-0.10
|Women’s 200 free
|Oct 25
|Kim Seo-yeong – 1:57.94 (2017)
|Jo Hyun-ju – 1:56.38
|-2.56
|Women’s 1500 free
|Oct 25
|N/A
|Kim Chae-yun – 16:43.29
|N/A
|Women’s 50 back
|Oct 24
|Kim San-ha – 26.67 (2022)
|Kim Seung-won – 26.67 (tie)
|TIE
|Women’s 200 back
|Oct 26
|Lee Da-hye – 2:11.07 (2003)
|Lee Yun-jung – 2:08.51
|-2.56
|Women’s 50 breast
|Oct 26
|Kim Hye-Jin – 30.42 (2011)
|Park Si-eun – 30.35
|-0.07
|Women’s 200 breast
|Oct 24
|Kim Hye-Jin – 2:20.59 (2011)
|Park Si-eun – 2:19.58
|-1.01
|Women’s 100 fly
|Oct 26
|Kim Seo-yeong – 57.07 (2022)
|Kim Seo-yeong – 56.87
|-0.20
|Women’s 100 IM
|Oct 24
|Kim Seo-yeong – 59.52 (2017)
|Kim Seo-yeong – 59.41
|-0.11
South Koreans don’t often swim short course meters domestically and have only sporadically participated in the short course versions of the World Cup and World Championships. Many of the prior records were set at the 2021 and 2022 World Championships coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic when South Korea embraced Short Course Worlds a bit more as a big racing opportunity when big racing opportunities were still relatively-limited.
In spite of the record-breaking run, no Korean swimmers finished ‘in the money’ in Incheon. Park Si-eun was 30th in the women’s standings and Hwang Sunwoo was 40th in the men’s standings. The top 20 of each gender earned prize money.
Home cooking has been good for South Korean swimmers this month. About two weeks before the World Cup in Incheon, they broke three long course records at the Korean National Sports Festival.