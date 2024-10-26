South Korean Swimmers Break 20 National Records at World Cup Stop in Incheon

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON

Six more South Korean National Records fell on Saturday at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon. In total, that makes national records in 20 events across the three day meet (with some events falling more than once) in short course.

World Records Broken at Incheon World Cup

South Koreans don’t often swim short course meters domestically and have only sporadically participated in the short course versions of the World Cup and World Championships. Many of the prior records were set at the 2021 and 2022 World Championships coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic when South Korea embraced Short Course Worlds a bit more as a big racing opportunity when big racing opportunities were still relatively-limited.

In spite of the record-breaking run, no Korean swimmers finished ‘in the money’ in Incheon. Park Si-eun was 30th in the women’s standings and Hwang Sunwoo was 40th in the men’s standings. The top 20 of each gender earned prize money.

Home cooking has been good for South Korean swimmers this month. About two weeks before the World Cup in Incheon, they broke three long course records at the Korean National Sports Festival.