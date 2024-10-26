Leon Marchand Lowers French 400 IM Record in Incheon Final, #10 All-Time Performer

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON

French star Leon Marchand won the 400 IM at the Incheon stop of the World Cup, lowering his own French record and cracking the top 10 all-time list in the process.

A week ago, Marchand was just a few hundredths off breaking the 4:00 barrier (4:00.03). In Incheon, he swam 3:58.30 for the win over world record holder Daiya Seto.

Comparing his two swims, Marchand was much more conservative going out in Incheon. He was nearly two seconds behind his Shanghai pace after the butterfly leg, and actually stayed behind up until the final 100. Check out the full split comparison below.

Leon Marchand – 400 IM Split Comparison

2024 World Cup – Shanghai 2024 World Cup – Incheon 50m 24.32 25.65 100m 53.02 (28.70) 55.16 (29.51) 150m 1:23.09 (30.07) 1:25.43 (30.27) 200m 1:52.95 (29.86) 1:55.47 (30.04) 250m 2:27.51 (34.56) 2:28.55 (33.08) 300m 3:01.94 (34.43) 3:02.35 (33.80) 350m 3:31.42 (29.48) 3:31.27 (28.92) 400m 4:00.03 (28.61) 3:58.30 (27.03)

That performance slots Marchand into the #10 position on the all-time performer list. He was previously #18. Two of the swimmers ahead of him were also in the Incheon final; Seto and Alberto Razzetti who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The European continental record currently belongs to Ilya Borodin, a time which also stands as the world junior record.

Top 10 Men All-Time, SCM 400 IM

Daiya Seto, Japan – 3:54.81 (2019) Ryan Lochte, United States – 3:55.50 (2010) Ilya Borodin, Russia – 3:56.47 (2021) Alberto Razzetti, Italy – 3:57.01 (2023) Laszlo Cseh, Hungary – 3:57.27 (2009) Oussama Mellouli, Tunisia – 3:57.40 (2010) Tyler Clary, United States – 3:57.56 (2010) Carson Foster, United States – 3:57.63 (2022) Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Australia – 3:57.91 (2015) Leon Marchand, France – 3:58.30 (2024)

Considering Marchand owns the long course world record in the 400 IM, it seems likely he will continue to climb the all-time rankings. He is committed to all three stops of the World Cup as well as the World Short Course Championships in December.

Marchand won the Shanghai stop, thanks to an IM sweep that he repeated here. However, Noe Ponti came out on top by 0.1 points in Incheon. Marchand still has the overall series lead going into the final stop in Singapore and will have to chance to collect three triple crowns (additional $10,000 each in prize money) on top of the 1st place prize of $100,000.