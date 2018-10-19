Sophomores Tycz, Ciesla Win Two Events Apiece As USC Women Top Utah

USC @ Utah (Women)

Friday, October 19, 2018

Salt Lake City, Utah

Ute Natatorium

Full Results (PDF)

Final Score: USC 142, Utah 120

The USC women matched up against Utah on Friday in Salt Lake City, topping the Utes by a score of 142-120 for their first dual meet win of the season. Utah falls to 0-3 on the year, though all three of their matchups have come against formidable Pac-12 foes in Stanford, Cal and now the Trojans. It’s worth pointing out USC sat some of their big guns in Louise Hansson, Riley Scott and Maddie Wright.

USC won nine out of the 14 events on the program, led by sophomores Caitlin Tycz and Marta Ciesla who each had two victories.

Tycz won the 200 fly in 1:59.63, leading a 1-2-3 finish for the Trojans which resulted in a 13-point swing in their direction. Up until that race, (6th event of the meet) Utah had been in the lead, but those 13 points vaulted USC into a lead they would never relinquish. Junior Catherine Sanchez was 2nd in 2:01.79, and freshman Makenna Turner was 3rd in 2:03.92.

Tycz later went on to win the 100 fly in 54.51, beating out Utah freshmen Aryanna Fernandes (55.25) and Emma Lawless (55.66). Cielsa won the 50 free in 23.42 over Utah senior Gillian St. John (23.79), and she also took the 100 free in 51.42 over senior teammate Kirsten Vose (51.55).

Joining Tycz and Ciesla in a tie for top point scorer (18 points) was Utah freshman Audrey Reimer, who had two wins of her own in the 100 back (56.52) and 200 back (2:01.78). Both events were 1-2 finishes for the Utes, as they outscored the Trojans by a total of 18 points on the backstroke events.

Vose put up 17 points for USC, winning the 200 IM (2:04.97) and taking 2nd to junior teammate Tatum Wade (1:50.52) in the 200 free (1:52.07) to go along with her runner-up finish in the 100 free. The 200 free tied with the 200 fly for the biggest point differential between the two teams, as the Trojans outscored them by 13 points.

Utah’s early charge was led by a big win in the 200 medley relay (Lawless, Mariah Gassaway, Fernandes and St. John), a win for sophomore Sara McClendon in the 1000 free (10:20.12), and Reimer’s win in the 100 back. McClendon also placed 2nd in the 500 free, making her Utah’s 2nd highest scorer with 13 points.

USC also had wins from Maggie Aroesty in the 100 breast (1:03.41), Elizabeth Stinson in the 500 free (5:05.64), and the 200 free relay (Ciesla, Wade, Sanchez and Lily Dubroff). Aroesty was another one of the top point scorers with 15, taking 2nd in the 200 breast and 4th in the 200 IM to go along with her win.

Utah’s other win came from senior Genny Robertson, who won that 200 breast in 2:16.98. Senior Darby Wayner (1:03.46) and Robertson (1:03.96) also had strong showings in the 100 breast taking 2nd and 3rd respectively behind Aroesty.