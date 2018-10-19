Lleyton Plattel, Fastest 13-14 Miler Since Vassallo, Verbals to ASU

Lleyton Plattel of the Pleasanton Seahawks in California has verbally committed to Arizona State’s class of 2024. He is currently a high school junior.

Plattel is one of the best distance swimmers in age group history. In the summer of 2017, swimming at the US National Championships, he registered times of 8:09.74 in the 800m free and 15:35.36 in the 1500m free. That shot him to #2 in both races in 13-14 age group history, and he’s the fastest miler in the 13-14 age group since Jesse Vassallo, whose 15:31.03 from 1976 is still the 13-14 U.S. NAG record. Vassallo went on to break world records and was a 1984 Olympian.

Along with Vassallo, Andrew Abruzzo, and Michael Phelps, Plattel is one of just four people to have ever broken 15:40 in the long course mile in the 13-14 age group.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University. From the moment I set foot on ASU’s campus, I instantly felt at home. The swim team provides an incredible environment to excel in both academics and swimming. I am grateful to be given the opportunity to become part of the Sun Devil family! Go Sun Devils!

TOP TIMES

500y free – 4:24.63

100y free – 9:15.81

1650y free – 15:22.63

200m free – 1:51.91

400m free – 3:56.69

800m free – 8:08.99

1500m free – 15:29.71

Representing Amador Valley High School at the 2018 CIF State Championships, Plattel placed 4th in the 500 free. He is set to join Will Rose, an Ohio sprinter who committed to the Sun Devils in September of 2017 at the beginning of his sophomore year of high school, in ASU’s class of 2024.

