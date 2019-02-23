Sophie Hansson: NCAA Swimming “A Lot More Fun” Than Expected (Video)

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

100 BREAST FINALS

Youth was the name of the game in this event tonight, as the field consisted solely of freshmen and sophomores. NC State’s Sophie Hansson came into tonight as the prohibitive favorite after blasting the 2nd-fastest time ever by a freshman this morning, but Virginia freshman Alexis Wenger actually was in the lead for most most of the race. But, Hansson rocketed off the final wall, overtaking Wenger, and hung on to win 57.74 to 58.31. That’s a new best time for both swimmers, with Hansson dropping 0.21s and Wenger lowering her personal best by a massive 1.39 seconds. Until today, she hadn’t had a best time since 2015, when she was 1:00.02.

FSU’s Ida Hulkko took 3rd in 58.94, making it three freshmen under the 59-second mark, and teammate Nina Kucheran took 5th in 59.61. NC State got a 4th-place finish from sophomore Olivia Calegan(59.43), while Louisville ended up with the 6th-8th spots.