Caleb Hicks on Floating as a Freshman to SEC Champion (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • SEC Meet: 50.03 2/18/2018 Caeleb Dressel, Florida
  • Pool: 51.25 2/21/2014 Nic Fink, UGA
  • NCAA: 49.69 3/23/2018 Ian Finnerty, Indiana
  1. Itay Goldfaden (South Carolina)- 51.72
  2. Caleb Hicks (Mizzou)- 51.80
  3. Marco Guarente (Florida)- 52.12

Only 0.08 seconds separated Itay Goldfaden and Caleb Hicks throughout the entire 51-second race. Goldfaden had the 0.07 advantage off the start and into the first 50, with him and Hicks splitting 23.93/24.01. The duo both came home in a 27.77/27.78, with Goldfaden taking the win with an A cut of 51.72.

Both Goldfaden and Hicks’ times are now #5 and #7 in the NCAA this year. Marco Guarente took third with a 52.12, also cracking the top 10 for #9.

Hicks and Mizzou teammate Jordan O’Brien’s 2nd and 4th place finishes closed the score gap between them and Florida, putting them 19.5 points behind the Gators.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

  • SEC Meet: 3:03.86 2/19/2016 Florida
  • Pool: 3:03.82 12/2/2016 California
  • NCAA: 2:59.22 3/23/2017 Texas
  1. Mizzou (Hein, Hicks, Kovac, Schreuders)- 3:03.37
  2. Alabama (Waddell, Bams, Auerbach, Howard)- 3:04.17
  3. Texas A&M (Casas, Walker, Martinez, Koster)- 3:04.86

The Mizzou men had a great 400 medley relay, breaking both the SEC meet record and the UGA pool record with a 3:03.37. The Alabama men were held off in the process and settled for second with a 3:04.17. Texas A&M finished out the top 3 with a 3:04.86.

