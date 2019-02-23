Caleb Hicks on Floating as a Freshman to SEC Champion (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

SEC Meet: 50.03 2/18/2018 Caeleb Dressel, Florida

Pool: 51.25 2/21/2014 Nic Fink, UGA

NCAA: 49.69 3/23/2018 Ian Finnerty, Indiana

Only 0.08 seconds separated Itay Goldfaden and Caleb Hicks throughout the entire 51-second race. Goldfaden had the 0.07 advantage off the start and into the first 50, with him and Hicks splitting 23.93/24.01. The duo both came home in a 27.77/27.78, with Goldfaden taking the win with an A cut of 51.72.

Both Goldfaden and Hicks’ times are now #5 and #7 in the NCAA this year. Marco Guarente took third with a 52.12, also cracking the top 10 for #9.

Hicks and Mizzou teammate Jordan O’Brien’s 2nd and 4th place finishes closed the score gap between them and Florida, putting them 19.5 points behind the Gators.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

SEC Meet: 3:03.86 2/19/2016 Florida

Pool: 3:03.82 12/2/2016 California

NCAA: 2:59.22 3/23/2017 Texas

Mizzou (Hein, Hicks, Kovac, Schreuders)- 3:03.37 Alabama (Waddell, Bams, Auerbach, Howard)- 3:04.17 Texas A&M (Casas, Walker, Martinez, Koster)- 3:04.86

The Mizzou men had a great 400 medley relay, breaking both the SEC meet record and the UGA pool record with a 3:03.37. The Alabama men were held off in the process and settled for second with a 3:04.17. Texas A&M finished out the top 3 with a 3:04.86.