Sjostrom Wins 1 of 4 Events, Hosszu Goes Winless at Euro Meet Night 2

21ST LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

It’s not all too often that superstars Sarah Sjöström and Katinka Hosszu race a meet and not dominate. That happened today, as Sjöström won just one event and Hosszu did not win any.

The 50 back was the first event for both of them, with Sjöström at 5th (28.69) and Hosszu 6th (28.96). Italian Silvia Scalia was 28.04 for the win. Going right into the 200 free, the next event, Sjöström was defeat by German teenager Julia Mrozinski, 1:59.40 to 1:59.59. The Swede led by over a second off the final turn, but Mrozinski tracked her down during the final length.

In the 100 fly, the next women’s event after the 200 free, Sjöström was back in the pool again. After typically hitting 56’s and 57’s in season, she was well off of that at 1:00.04 to take 7th, with Hosszu back and grabbing 3rd (59.15). Italian Ilaria Bianchi posted a 58.47 for the win there. Hosszu then raced the 200 breast, right after the 100 fly, taking 4th in 2:31.64 while Danish teenager Thea Blomsterberg (2:27.30) won it.

Sjöström did get herself a win in her fourth event of the night, the 50 free. The only finisher under 25 seconds, she posted a 24.65 to take it easily.

Three meet records went down tonight, all in 50’s. In the women’s 50 breast, Italian Martina Carraro was 30.70, slicing two tenths off of Ruta Meilutyte‘s 2013 meet record. Briton Ben Proud was the only swimmer under 22 seconds in the 50 free, and he went 21.71 to take almost two tenths off of his own 2018 meet record. In the 50 back, the third meet record was set by Robert Glinta at 24.83 as he followed up his 100 back win from last night. He took a bit off of the 25.16 mark that was shared by Jonatan Kopelev (2012) and Apostolos Christou (2016).

OTHER WINNERS