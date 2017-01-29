Sjöström, Peaty again with meet records in prelims at Euro Meet

2017 EURO MEET

January 27th-29th, 2017

D’Coque Aquatic Center in Luxembourg

LC – 50m

Katinka Hosszu opened up this morning’s prelim session with the fastest time in the 400m freestyle in 4:16,40. France’s Charlotte Bonnet posted a 4:18,18 for #2 seed in tonight’s final ahead of Aimee Willmott (GBR) in 4:19,29.

The top seed in the men’s 400m freestyle is Ukraine’s Sergii Frolov who hit the wall in a time of 3:54,65. The next-fastest swim in the morning heats came from his teammate Mykhailo Romanchuk in 3:54,68. Nick Grainger (GBR) came in with the 3rd fastest time in 3:55,78.

Sarah Sjöström won the 50m butterfly yesterday and she also clocked the fastest tine in the 100m butterfly in 58,11 – this is again a new meet record.

Iaria Bianchi (ITA) will be in the second seed tonight in 59,54 followed by Italian’s Silvia di Pietro in 1:00,07.

Adam Barrett (GBR) clocked a 53,65 in the men’s 100m butterfly and is the #1 seed for finals, Philip Heintz (GER) will be in the second seed tonight in 53,72 ahead of Dmytro Prozhoha (UKR) in 54,28.

Marina Carraro (ITA) took the top spot for the women’s 100m breaststroke final in 1:08,69. Jenna Laukkanen (FIN) finished second in 1:08,81, followed by Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) in 1:08,87 .

Top-seeded in the men’s 100m breaststroke is Adam Peaty who bettered Marco Koch‘s meet record of 1:00,45, he finished in 1:00,08, second fastest into the A final is Flavio Bizzari (ITA) in 1:02,41, followed by Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) in 1:02,60.

Sarah Sjöström set the fastest time in the women’s 100m freestyle in 53,66 (personal best: 52,67), this again a new meet record for the swedish Olympic Champion. Second place finisher were France’s Charlotte Bonnet in 55,50 ahead of Italy’s Erika Ferraioli.

Duncan Scott set himself up as the #1 seed for the men’s 100m freestyle final, he clocked a 49,32. Italy’s Marco Orsi will be in the second seed in 49,58 followed by Greece’s Apostolos Christou in 50,08.

Top seed in the 200m backstroke is Ukraine’s Daryna Zevina in 2:15,02 ahead of Jenny Mensing (GER) in 2:15,98 and Kirsty Simpson in 2:16,24.

Luke Greenbank (GBR) took the top spot for the men’s 200m backstroke final with a time of 2:01,89, Italy’s Christopher Ciccarese finished second in 2:03,89, followed by Gabor Balog (HUN) in 2:03,56.

