Hessischer Schwimmverband gewinnt 4X100 Mixed Lagenstaffel, Euro Meet

Tennessee Women Record First-Ever Road Win Against Florida The Tennessee women made program history when they took down the Gators in Gainesville for the first time ever. It came down to the final event, with the Volunteers notching a 2-point victory.

NAIA National Champion Designing Swimmer-Themed Clothing Line NAIA National Champion Caroline Lepesant says that she drew inspiration from swimmers’ need for her CARO 2.0 line.

Duke Takes Historic Win Over ACC Rival UNC Duke’s women defeated the Tarheels for the first time ever, while the men took down UNC for the first time since 1939.