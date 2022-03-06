Sjostrom Captures 50 Free/100 Fly Double In Marseilles

FFN GOLDEN TOUR – MARSEILLE

The 2022 FFN Golden Tour wrapped up its stop from Marseille today with megastars to the tune of Sarah Sjostrom and Adam Peaty among the competitors.

For Sweden’s Sjostrom, the multi-Olympic medalist took on the 50m free/100m fly double, grabbing gold rather handily in each.

First, in the 50m free, the 28-year-old nailed a time of 24.33, beating out 2016 Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark by over half a second. Blume turned in a time of 24.95 while Anna Hopkin of Great Britain rounded out the top 3 in 25.09.

Tonight’s 100m fly saw Sjostrom register a time of 57.87, enough to hold off domestic swimmer Marie Wattel and visiting Italian Elena Di Liddo. Wattel checked in with 59.59 to just out-touch Di Lidd’s 59.63.

After having broken her elbow earlier this year, Sjostrom made the comeback of a lifetime to rehab, train and still be able to compete at the postponed Olympic Games. There in Tokyo, Sjostrom took silver in this 50m free event, logging a time of 24.07.

The men’s 100m breaststroke is where Peaty made his presence known, with the Brit logging a time of 59.83 as the only sub-minute swimmer of the field.

Post-Tokyo, the champion took a mental and physical break from the pool but competed in the British celebrity reality show called Striclty Come Dancing.

Peaty told SwimSwam he’s been back to training for just 7 weeks at this point.

Additional winners included Austria’s Lena Grabowski topping the women’s 200m back podium in 2:11.69 while Swiss Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti executed a 1:57.28 to take the men’s 200m fly.

17-year-old Jacob Whittle nailed a time of 49.15 to win the men’s 100m free, leading Italy’s Luca Dotto (49.62) as the only sub-50 second swimmers in the race.

Whittle is Great Britain’s 2nd fastest man ever in this event, owning a lifetime best of 48.11 from the Olympic Games.