IU Recruit Toby Barnett Wins Pair of Events with PBs on Saturday of PVS Champs

2022 POTOMAC VALLEY SWIMMING SENIOR CHAMPS

March 3-6, 2022

Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 PV SC Senior Championships”

On Saturday, the seniors competed in the 200 breast, 50 free, 100 back, 500 free, and 400 medley relay.

One of the top performers of the day was Toby Barnett, a 17-year-old out of Rockford-Montgomery Swim Club, who won both the men’s 100 back and 500 free. In the 100 back, Barnett swam a 49.03, marking a new personal best by nearly a full second. Barnett, an Indiana recruit, downed a 3-month-old personal best with the swim.

He would then go on to take the men’s 500 free in 4:26.42, finishing first by 11 seconds. That swim also marks a personal best by 2 seconds.

Camille Spink (NCAP) won the women’s 500 free in 4:47.16, winning the event by nearly 11 seconds. Coming into the meet, Spink had a personal best of 4:49.51 in the 500, which she cracked in prelims with a 4:47.66, then lowered it again in finals. Primarily a 50-100-200 freestyler, Spink used her speed in the race, taking the first 100 out in 52.99.

Mason Makos 17-year-old Katherine Helms took the women’s 100 back in a decisive victory, swimming a 54.31. The swim marked Helms’ first time under 55 seconds in the event. Helms is an NC State recruit, set to start this fall.

Nation’s Capital 17-year-old Eleanor Sun won the women’s in a new personal best of 2:14.75. The swim chipped nearly a full second off the Princeton recruit’s previous best, which she had set in October of 2021. It was FISH’s Aiken Do who won the men’s 200 breast, nearly breaking 2:00 for the first time. Do, a Virginia Tech recruit, swam a 2:00.46, clipping his previous best of 2:00.80, which is from 2020.

Other Saturday Event Winners: