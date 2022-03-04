Peaty & Gorbenko Make Marks On FFN Golden Tour Marseille Day One

FFN GOLDEN TOUR – MARSEILLE

Friday, March 4th – Sunday, March 6th

Marseille, France

LCM (50m)

Day one of the 2022 FFN Golden Tour stop #2 got underway today with some notable swims from athletes convening on Marseille from around the world.

British breaststroking beast Adam Peaty was among those in the water, with the 27-year-old taking the gold in the men’s 50m breast.

Peaty touched in 27.16, making him the fastest man in the world for 2022. His time overtook the previous world-leading result of 27.42 Italian Nicolo Martingenghi produced in Geneva in January.

For the women’s 50m breast it was Israeli dynamo Anastasia Gorbenko who clocked the quickest time, earning herself a new national record in the process.

18-year-old Gorbenko got to the wall in a time of 30.66, establishing not only a new meet record, but also overtaking her previous lifetime best and Israeli standard of 31.33 from last year. That means Gorbenko managed to drop over half a second from this speedy race to enter entirely new territory with her 30.66.

Olympic gold medalist Florent Manaudou was the top 50m free performer, registering 22.04 to defeat Italy’s veteran racer Luca Dotto. Dotto snagged silver in 22.39.

Domestic ace Melanie Henique made her presence known in the women’s 50 fly, firing off a time of 25.67. That marked the only sub-26 second swimmer of the field, with Henique’s time here within striking distance of her own French national record. She set that mark at 25.17 during last year’s French Championships.

Swiss Olympic medalist Noe Ponti rose to the occasion here in the 100m fly, producing a time of 51.63, while Russian freestyler Anastasia Kirpichnikova logged a result of 4:08.99 to take the women’s 400m free.

Finally, Algeria’s Jaouad Syoud was the top man in the 200m IM, with his mark of 1:58.51 keeping Swiss Jeremy Desplaches at bay. Desplanches was next to the wall in 1:59.16 while Syoud’s time checks in as a new national record.