Hali Flickinger on 2:06 200 Fly: “I go that time… all the time”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World: 2:01.81 10/21/2009 Zige Liu

American: 2:04.14 7/30/2009 Mary Descenza

U.S. Open: 2:05.85 6/17/2021 Hali Flickinger

Jr World: 2:06.29 4/13/2017 Suzuka Hasegawa

Pro Swim: 2:06.11 3/5/2020 Hali Flickinger

Top 3:

Veteran Hali Flickinger was just a bit off of her time from this morning, but her 2:06.87 was plenty to get the win in a very small field. 17 year-old Lucy Bell knocked over two seconds off of her prelims time to touch 2nd in 2:10.25, and 32 year-old Leah Gingrich also was about two seconds faster tonight than she was this morning, taking 3rd in 2:13.82.