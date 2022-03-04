Hali Flickinger on 2:06 200 Fly: “I go that time… all the time”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CT): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (Wednesday finals at 5:00 pm)
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- All The Links You Need
- Storylines to Watch
- How To Watch
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheets
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World: 2:01.81 10/21/2009 Zige Liu
- American: 2:04.14 7/30/2009 Mary Descenza
- U.S. Open: 2:05.85 6/17/2021 Hali Flickinger
- Jr World: 2:06.29 4/13/2017 Suzuka Hasegawa
- Pro Swim: 2:06.11 3/5/2020 Hali Flickinger
Top 3:
- Hali Flickinger (Sun Devil Swimming) – 2:06.87
- Lucy Bell (Fort Collins Area Swim Team) – 2:10.25
- Leah Gingrich (Columbus Aquatic) – 2:13.82
Veteran Hali Flickinger was just a bit off of her time from this morning, but her 2:06.87 was plenty to get the win in a very small field. 17 year-old Lucy Bell knocked over two seconds off of her prelims time to touch 2nd in 2:10.25, and 32 year-old Leah Gingrich also was about two seconds faster tonight than she was this morning, taking 3rd in 2:13.82.