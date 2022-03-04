Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hali Flickinger on 2:06 200 Fly: “I go that time… all the time”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • World: 2:01.81 10/21/2009 Zige Liu
  • American: 2:04.14 7/30/2009 Mary Descenza
  • U.S. Open: 2:05.85 6/17/2021 Hali Flickinger
  • Jr World: 2:06.29 4/13/2017 Suzuka Hasegawa
  • Pro Swim: 2:06.11 3/5/2020 Hali Flickinger

Top 3:

  1. Hali Flickinger (Sun Devil Swimming) – 2:06.87
  2. Lucy Bell (Fort Collins Area Swim Team) – 2:10.25
  3. Leah Gingrich (Columbus Aquatic) – 2:13.82

Veteran Hali Flickinger was just a bit off of her time from this morning, but her 2:06.87 was plenty to get the win in a very small field. 17 year-old Lucy Bell knocked over two seconds off of her prelims time to touch 2nd in 2:10.25, and 32 year-old Leah Gingrich also was about two seconds faster tonight than she was this morning, taking 3rd in 2:13.82.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!