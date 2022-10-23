Siobhan Haughey, Matt Sates Top Leaderboard from World Cup Series in Berlin

Siobhan Haughey led all swimmers with 58.5 points from three victories in the women’s 100, 200 and 400 freestyle at the first stop of the World Cup series in Berlin this weekend.
Matt Sates, the South African teen who topped the overall standings last year, picked up right where he left off as the top earner on the men’s side.
Former Wisconsin standout Beata Nelson triumphed in both the women’s 200 back and 200 IM on Sunday to give her three wins over the weekend and four medals total (along with the 100 back 100 IM).
Fueled by some recent podium misses, sprint specialist Dylan Carter took the 50 free, 50 back, and 50 fly en route to a $10,000 check as the second-ranked swimmer on the men’s side.
At the end of the series, the swimmers’ totals from each leg will be added up to determine the final rankings, where the top eight will earn prize money, with the winner taking home $100,000 USD.
Swimmers earned points based on both where they finished and how many FINA points they scored in that swim. There’s no restriction on how many events an athlete can enter, but only their top three performances from each meet will count toward the point total. Click here for a full breakdown of the scoring.
Women’s Standings / Prize Money from Berlin
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Country
|Points
|Prize Money
|1
|Siobhan Haughey
|HKG
|58.5
|$12,000
|2
|Beata Nelson
|USA
|57.3
|$10,000
|3
|Kylie Masse
|CAN
|53.1
|$8,000
|4
|Ruta Meilutyte
|LTU
|52.2
|$6,000
|5
|Beryl Gastaldello
|FRA
|52.1
|$5,500
|6
|Madison Wilson
|AUS
|47.5
|$5,400
|7
|Louise Hansson
|SWE
|47.3
|$5,300
|8
|Hali Flickinger
|USA
|47.2
|$5,200
|9
|Ingrid Wilm
|CAN
|46.8
|$5,100
|10
|Anastasia Gorbenko
|ISR
|46.4
|$5,000
|11
|Abbie Wood
|GBR
|45.9
|$4,900
|12
|Ilaria Cusinato
|ITA
|45.6
|$4,800
|13
|Maaike de Waard
|NED
|44.3
|$4,700
|14
|Marrit Steenbergen
|NED
|43.7
|$4,600
|15
|Valentine Dumont
|BEL
|36.7
|$4,500
|16
|Tes Schouten
|NED
|35.8
|$4,400
|17
|Katja Fain
|SLO
|35.7
|$4,300
|18
|Helena Bach
|DEN
|34.9
|$4,200
|19
|Isabel Gose
|GER
|34.2
|$4,100
|20
|Marie Wattel
|FRA
|33.6
|$4,000
Men’s Standings / Prize Money from Berlin
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Country
|Points
|Prize Money
|1
|Matt Sates
|RSA
|58.3
|$12,000
|2
|Dylan Carter
|TTO
|57.3
|$10,000
|3
|Nic Fink
|USA
|57
|$8,000
|4
|Chad le Clos
|RSA
|56.4
|$6,000
|5
|Kyle Chalmers
|AUS
|53.4
|$5,500
|6
|Thomas Ceccon
|ITA
|52.6
|$5,400
|7
|Shaine Casas
|USA
|48.9
|$5,300
|8
|Noe Ponti
|SUI
|46.1
|$5,200
|9
|Hubert Kos
|HUN
|44.7
|$5,100
|10
|Javier Acevedo
|CAN
|44.2
|$5,000
|11
|Danas Rapsys
|LTU
|43.7
|$4,900
|12
|Bernard Reitshammer
|AUT
|40.4
|$4,800
|13
|Yohann Ndoye-Brouard
|FRA
|39.5
|$4,700
|14
|Luc Kroon
|NED
|37.9
|$4,600
|15
|Kregor Zirk
|EST
|34
|$4,500
|16
|Tomas Franta
|CZE
|33.7
|$4,400
|17
|Yakov Toumarkin
|ISR
|32.9
|$4,300
|18
|Kieran Smith
|USA
|32.4
|$4,200
|19
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|ITA
|31.7
|$4,100
|20
|Reece Whitley
|USA
|31.5
|$4,000