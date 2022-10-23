Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey, Matt Sates Top Leaderboard from World Cup Series in Berlin

Siobhan Haughey led all swimmers with 58.5 points from three victories in the women’s 100, 200 and 400 freestyle at the first stop of the World Cup series in Berlin this weekend.

Matt Sates, the South African teen who topped the overall standings last year, picked up right where he left off as the top earner on the men’s side.

Former Wisconsin standout Beata Nelson triumphed in both the women’s 200 back and 200 IM on Sunday to give her three wins over the weekend and four medals total (along with the 100 back 100 IM).

Fueled by some recent podium misses, sprint specialist Dylan Carter took the 50 free, 50 back, and 50 fly en route to a $10,000 check as the second-ranked swimmer on the men’s side.

At the end of the series, the swimmers’ totals from each leg will be added up to determine the final rankings, where the top eight will earn prize money, with the winner taking home $100,000 USD.

Swimmers earned points based on both where they finished and how many FINA points they scored in that swim. There’s no restriction on how many events an athlete can enter, but only their top three performances from each meet will count toward the point total. Click here for a full breakdown of the scoring.

Women’s Standings / Prize Money from Berlin

Rank Swimmer Country Points Prize Money
1 Siobhan Haughey HKG 58.5 $12,000
2 Beata Nelson USA 57.3 $10,000
3 Kylie Masse CAN 53.1 $8,000
4 Ruta Meilutyte LTU 52.2 $6,000
5 Beryl Gastaldello FRA 52.1 $5,500
6 Madison Wilson AUS 47.5 $5,400
7 Louise Hansson SWE 47.3 $5,300
8 Hali Flickinger USA 47.2 $5,200
9 Ingrid Wilm CAN 46.8 $5,100
10 Anastasia Gorbenko ISR 46.4 $5,000
11 Abbie Wood GBR 45.9 $4,900
12 Ilaria Cusinato ITA 45.6 $4,800
13 Maaike de Waard NED 44.3 $4,700
14 Marrit Steenbergen NED 43.7 $4,600
15 Valentine Dumont BEL 36.7 $4,500
16 Tes Schouten NED 35.8 $4,400
17 Katja Fain SLO 35.7 $4,300
18 Helena Bach DEN 34.9 $4,200
19 Isabel Gose GER 34.2 $4,100
20 Marie Wattel FRA 33.6 $4,000

Men’s Standings / Prize Money from Berlin

Rank Swimmer Country Points Prize Money
1 Matt Sates RSA 58.3 $12,000
2 Dylan Carter TTO 57.3 $10,000
3 Nic Fink USA 57 $8,000
4 Chad le Clos RSA 56.4 $6,000
5 Kyle Chalmers AUS 53.4 $5,500
6 Thomas Ceccon ITA 52.6 $5,400
7 Shaine Casas USA 48.9 $5,300
8 Noe Ponti SUI 46.1 $5,200
9 Hubert Kos HUN 44.7 $5,100
10 Javier Acevedo CAN 44.2 $5,000
11 Danas Rapsys LTU 43.7 $4,900
12 Bernard Reitshammer AUT 40.4 $4,800
13 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard FRA 39.5 $4,700
14 Luc Kroon NED 37.9 $4,600
15 Kregor Zirk EST 34 $4,500
16 Tomas Franta CZE 33.7 $4,400
17 Yakov Toumarkin ISR 32.9 $4,300
18 Kieran Smith USA 32.4 $4,200
19 Nicolo Martinenghi ITA 31.7 $4,100
20 Reece Whitley USA 31.5 $4,000

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!