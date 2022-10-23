Siobhan Haughey, Matt Sates Top Leaderboard from World Cup Series in Berlin

Siobhan Haughey led all swimmers with 58.5 points from three victories in the women’s 100, 200 and 400 freestyle at the first stop of the World Cup series in Berlin this weekend.

Matt Sates, the South African teen who topped the overall standings last year, picked up right where he left off as the top earner on the men’s side.

Former Wisconsin standout Beata Nelson triumphed in both the women’s 200 back and 200 IM on Sunday to give her three wins over the weekend and four medals total (along with the 100 back 100 IM).

Fueled by some recent podium misses, sprint specialist Dylan Carter took the 50 free, 50 back, and 50 fly en route to a $10,000 check as the second-ranked swimmer on the men’s side.

At the end of the series, the swimmers’ totals from each leg will be added up to determine the final rankings, where the top eight will earn prize money, with the winner taking home $100,000 USD.

Swimmers earned points based on both where they finished and how many FINA points they scored in that swim. There’s no restriction on how many events an athlete can enter, but only their top three performances from each meet will count toward the point total. Click here for a full breakdown of the scoring.

Women’s Standings / Prize Money from Berlin

Rank Swimmer Country Points Prize Money 1 Siobhan Haughey HKG 58.5 $12,000 2 Beata Nelson USA 57.3 $10,000 3 Kylie Masse CAN 53.1 $8,000 4 Ruta Meilutyte LTU 52.2 $6,000 5 Beryl Gastaldello FRA 52.1 $5,500 6 Madison Wilson AUS 47.5 $5,400 7 Louise Hansson SWE 47.3 $5,300 8 Hali Flickinger USA 47.2 $5,200 9 Ingrid Wilm CAN 46.8 $5,100 10 Anastasia Gorbenko ISR 46.4 $5,000 11 Abbie Wood GBR 45.9 $4,900 12 Ilaria Cusinato ITA 45.6 $4,800 13 Maaike de Waard NED 44.3 $4,700 14 Marrit Steenbergen NED 43.7 $4,600 15 Valentine Dumont BEL 36.7 $4,500 16 Tes Schouten NED 35.8 $4,400 17 Katja Fain SLO 35.7 $4,300 18 Helena Bach DEN 34.9 $4,200 19 Isabel Gose GER 34.2 $4,100 20 Marie Wattel FRA 33.6 $4,000

Men’s Standings / Prize Money from Berlin