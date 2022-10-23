2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The first stop of the FINA Swimming World Cup series wraps up Sunday in Berlin with 11 finals.

The third evening session will start with the men’s 400 IM, followed by the women’s 800 free, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breaststroke, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 free, and women’s 200 IM.

Defending World Cup overall champion Matt Sates is taking on a 400 IM / 200 free double about an hour apart as the versatile South African teen seeks his third and fourth gold medals of the meet. Dylan Carter wis also looking to cap off his huge weekend with another sprint victory in the 50 fly, where he was the top qualifier this morning with a 22.61. The 26-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago won the 50 free on Friday before claiming the 50 back title on Saturday.

Siobhan Haughey was the top qualifier in the 100 free with a 52.41 this morning, putting herself in prime position to pull off the 100-200-400 free sweep this weekend.

Watch the finals live here:

Men’s 400 IM – Final

World Record: 3:54.81, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2019

World Junior Record: 3:57.25, Ilia Borodin (RSF) – 2018

World Cup Record: 3:54.81, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2019

Reigning champ Matt Sates is picking up where he left off last year as he began his double by cruising to a victory in the men’s 400 IM final. He shot out to an early lead on the butterfly leg, just about his doubled his advantage during the breaststroke leg, and held on for the win down the stretch for a final time of 4:02.95, less than a second slower than his lifetime best from this meet last year.

In a three-way battle for second place, Italy’s Alberto Razzetti blazed home on the freestyle leg with 13.40 and 13.19 splits on his last two lengths of the pool to secure the silver medal. Arizona State commit Hubert Kos picked up his eighth career World Cup medal and his second of the week after capturing a silver in Saturday’s 200 IM.

Fifth-place finisher Hector Ruvalcaba lowered his Mexican national record from 4:10.83 to 4:10.00 with his swim.

Women’s 800 Free – Final

World Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2013

World Junior Record: 7:59.44, Jianjiahe Wang (CHN) – 2018

World Cup Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2013

Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:14.88 Sarah Wellbrock (GER) – 8:23.07 Valentine Dumont (BEL) – 8:28.29 Katja Fain (SLO) – 8:29.48 Angela Martinez Guillen (ESP) – 8:30.20 Imani de Jong (NED) – 8:31.03 Martina Rita Caramigoli (ITA) – 8:31.79 Lilla Minna Abraham (HUN) – 8:41.45

Germany’s Isabel Gose ran away with an eight-second victory in front of the home crowd, which had plenty to cheer for as countrywoman Sarah Wellbrock made it a 1-2 finish for Germany. With no one to push her in this race, Gose clocked 8:14.88, about six seconds off her best time. It was her first 800 free win on the series after taking the 400 free title twice in the past.

“I’m really happy with my performance of 400 and 800 free,” said Gose, who took bronze in the 400 free on Friday. “It’s always a good idea to swim in Berlin and a pleasure to race with Sarah again.”

Belgium’s Valentine Dumont rounded out the podium with a time of 8:28.29 that earned bronze just .19 seconds ahead of fourth-place finisher Katja Fain of Slovakia.

Women’s 100 Fly – Final

World Record: 54.59, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) – 2021

World Junior Record: 55.39, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 54.84, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) – 2018

Louise Hansson (SWE) – 55.33 Maaike de Waard (NED) – 56.95 Laura Lahtinen (FIN) – 57.13 Angelina Kohler (GER) – 57.60 Helena Bach (DEN) – 57.73 Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL) – 57.90 Sara Junevik (SWE) – 58.19 Kim Busch (NED) – 58.36

In another blowout, Louise Hansson cruised to a 1.62-second victory over Maaike de Waard of the Netherlands (56.95). The 25-year-old Swede surprised even herself with her time of 55.33 to open the short-course season.

“I’m really surprised I’m able to go 55.3 here,” Hansson said after the race before being asked about training with her sister, Sophie. “We’ve actually never trained together so it’s a lot of fun. It’s really exciting to have family close again.”

Finland’s Laura Lahtinen took bronze with a time of 57.13, taking .6 seconds off her personal best. It’s her second medal of the meet after winning silver in the 200 fly on Friday.

Men’s 50 Fly – Final

World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 2018

World Junior Record: 22.34, Andrei Minakov (RUS) – 2020

World Cup Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 2018

Dylan Carter (TTO) – 22.13 Chad le Clos (RSA) – 22.21 Matteo Rivolta (ITA) – 22.38 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.44 Marius Kusch (CLB) – 22.48 Tom Shields (USA) – 22.50 Shaine Casas (USA) – 22.57 Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 22.68

Dylan Carter made it 3-for-3 in sprint events with his 50 fly victory in 22.13, edging Chad le Clos for the gold medal by less than a tenth of a second.

“Now I just need to learn how to swim breaststroke,” Carter joked after completing his hat-trick of 50 free, 50 back, and 50 fly gold medals. “It gives me some confidence. I’m racing the best in the world here, so hopefully I can stay up here.”

With the victory, Carter moves into second place in the overall points standings behind Matt Sates.

Le Clos was equally pleased with his performance and looked ahead to the next two weeks of battles with the red-hot Carter.

“I haven’t had that time in five or six years,” said le Clos, who dubbed himself “Chad le Clos 2.0″ earlier in the meet. “Dylan’s had a great meet so far. It’s going to be fun for the next two weeks.”

Women’s 200 Back – Final

World Record: 1:58.94, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2020

World Junior Record: 2:00.03, Missy Franklin (USA) – 2011

World Cup Record: 1:59.35, Daryna Zevina (UKR) – 2016

Beata Nelson (USA) – 2:02.59 Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2:03.24 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 2:04.53 Lotte Hosper (NED) – 2:06.49 Adela Piskorska (POL) – 2:06.72 Daryna Zevina (UKR) – 2:06.85 Hanna Rosvall (SWE) – 2:07.20 Tessa Vermeulen (NED) – 2:07.40

Beata Nelson extended her lead atop the women’s points standings with a win in the women’s 200 back, using her elite underwaters to pull away from the pair of Canadians in 2:02.59. Kylie Masse (2:03.24) and Ingrid Wilm (2:04.53) also medaled in both the 50 back and 200 back.

Men’s 100 Back – Final

World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021

World Junior Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018

World Cup Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

Just about 10 minutes after swimming the 50 fly, Shaine Casas bounced back to win the men’s 100 back final by less than a tenth of a second over LCM world record holder Thomas Ceccon.

“Tough double, swam 10 minutes ago,” Casas said. “Focus was just eight kicks each wall, tempo, focus on myself. It was a great race.”

Ceccon was also pleased with his silver-medal performance as it marked a new Italian record. His previous best stood at 50.22 and his goal was to go under 50 seconds.

“That’s my PB,” Ceccon said. “Under 50 seconds, that’s my goal. He’s really, really hard to beat.”

Canada’s Javier Acevedo and Greece’s Apostolos Christou tied for the bronze medal in 50.16.

Women’s 50 Breast – Final

World Record: 28.56 Alia Atkinson , (JAM) – 2018

, (JAM) – 2018 World Junior Record: 28.81, Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2020

World Cup Record: 28.56 Alia Atkinson, (JAM) – 2018

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.60 Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 29.84 Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 30.03 Florine Gaspard (BEL) – 30.05 Ida Hulkko (FIN) – 30.29 Lisa Angiolini (ITA) – 30.30 Silje Slyngstadli (NOR) – 30.34 Klara Thormalm (SWE) – 30.38

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte made a strong case for swim of the day with a blazing 28.60 in the women’s 50 breast that was just .04 seconds off the world record set by Alia Atkinson in 2018. Meilutyte’s time lowered her own European record of 28.81 from the 2014 Short Course World Championships.

She was a full second ahead of fellow podium finishers Sophie Hansson of Sweden (29.84) and Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko (30.03).

When asked if she expected such a fast time, Meilutyte simply said, “Yes.” The 25-year-old is looking confident on the comeback trail.

Men’s 200 Breast – Final

World Record: 2:00.16, Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2018

World Junior Record: 2:03.23, Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN) – 2012

World Cup Record: 2:00.48, Daniel Gyurta (HUN) – 2014

Nic Fink (USA) – 2:05.74 Marco Koch (GER) – 2:05.75 Dawid Wiekiera (POL) – 2:06.66 Matej Zabojnik (CZE) – 2:06.96 Maksym Ovchinnikov (UKR) – 2:07.70 Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU) – 2:08.98 Ivo Kroes (NED) – 2:09.38 Christoffer Haarsaker (NOR) – 2:10.95

29-year-old American Nic Fink rallied back from sixth place at the halfway point of the men’s 200 breast to steal the victory from Germany’s Marco Koch. Fink was a few seconds off his personal best en route to Team USA’s second gold medal of the day. The win completes Fink’s sweep of breast events in Berlin after triumphing in the 50 breast on Saturday and the 100 breast on Friday.

Women’s 100 Free – Final

World Record: 50.25, Cate Campbell (AUS) – 2017

World Junior Record: 50.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017

World Cup Record: 51.45, Kayla Sanchez (CAN) – 2018

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 51.59 Madison Wilson (AUS) – 52.00 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 52.06 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 52.27 Catie de Loof (USA) – 52.53 Erika Brown (USA) – 52.68 Meg Harris (AUS) – 52.81 Michelle Coleman (SWE) – 52.89

Men’s 200 Free – Final

World Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

World Junior Record: 1:40.65, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

Matthew Sates (RSA) – 1:40.88 Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 1:41.09 Kieran Smith (USA) – 1:42.30 Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 1:42.54 Luc Kroon (NED) – 1:43.35 Noe Ponti (SUI) – 1:43.78 Kregor Zirk (EST) – 1:44.71 Ben Schwietert (NED) – 1:44.84

Women’s 200 IM – Final