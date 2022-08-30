European Champ Hubert Kos Joins Stacked Group of IM Specialists at Arizona State

The lanes in Tempe, Arizona have gotten a little more crowded, with another international champion diving into Bob Bowman’s growing group of elites.

Hungarian Olympian and recent European champion Hubert Kos announced that he’s joining Arizona State’s stacked squad of IM specialists beginning in January.

The 19-year-old plans to enroll as a freshman for the spring 2023 semester after he secures his I-20 form, a U.S. visa issued by educational institutions. As a Sun Devil, Kos should be surrounded by talented IMers from the top down.

Bowman famously coached Michael Phelps, and now he’s helping to make similar magic happen with French sophomore Leon Marchand, who swept the 200 and 400 IM at the World Championships in June. ASU’s pro group also features reigning Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Chase Kalisz and silver medalist Jay Litherland.

The commitment comes after Kos won his first major international medal earlier this month, edging Italy’s Alberto Razzetti by one-tenth of a second in the 200 IM final at Euros. His time of 1:57.72 was about a half-second shy of his season-best 1:57.23 from Worlds and just under a second slower than his lifetime-best 1:56.99 from last year’s Euros semifinals. The latter mark still stands as the world junior record today.

Best Times (LCM)

200 IM – 1:56.99

400 IM – 4:13.50

200 back – 1:57.64

100 fly – 51.33

200 fly – 1:57.21

Converted SCY Times

200 IM – 1:39.74

400 IM – 3:37.14

200 back – 1:38.42

100 fly – 44.55

200 fly – 1:41.58

Kos’ best converted times (from long-course meters to short-course yards) would have already placed him in the NCAA Championship final of the 200 IM (just half a second behind third-place finisher Luca Urlando), 400 IM, 200 back, and 100 fly. His best converted 200 fly time would have put him in the consolation final at NCAAs.

The addition of Kos represents the latest high-profile pickup for the Sun Devils, which brought Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel on board just last week. The pro group already featured Olympic medalists Regan Smith, Hali Flickinger, and Olivia Smoliga.

Kos will join fellow true freshmen Andy Dobrzanski, Matt Duren, Ryan King, Jonny Kulow, Caleb Liban, Cale Martter, Jake Mason, Owen McDonald, Evan Nail, Parker Reynolds, and Lane Stallworth in ASU’s anticipated class of 2026.