Siobhan Haughey Extends Lead in 2021 SC Worlds Money List

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey extended her lead in the 2021 Short Course World Championships money list courtesy of her win and meet record in today’s 100 free final. She now leads the way with $80,750 (USD) earned, including a massive $50,000 bonus for breaking the World Record in the 200 free in 1:50.31.

FINA announced in August that they would be revamping the financial rewards for top 8 finishers at these championships, including a 50% increase in prize money for individual finishers. In total, over $2.8 million will be included in the prize pool, up from $2.07 million from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.

In addition to Haughey, the top 5 earners include three Swedish women in sisters Louise and Sophie Hansson and Sarah Sjostrom. Louise sits in second with $31,750, Sjostrom in third with $28,750 and Sophie rounds out the top five with $27,250 earned. All three women have had their prize increased, along with Michelle Coleman, for their World Record tying performance in the 4×50 medley relay. American breaststroker Nic Fink, who won the 200 breast, sits in fourth with $27,500.

Rounding out the top 10 is Italy’s Alberto Razzetti ($25,500), Canada’s Kylie Masse ($25,500), The USA’s Rhyan White ($24,500), The Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga ($23,500) and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys ($22,500).

These totals include money earned from all finals swims. This does not necessarily mean that the swimmer has accepted the prize money, as many current and future NCAA student-athletes must weigh the impact that accepting prize money has on their eligibility.