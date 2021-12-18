Siobhan Haughey Extends Lead in 2021 SC Worlds Money List

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st
- Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- SCM (25m)
Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey extended her lead in the 2021 Short Course World Championships money list courtesy of her win and meet record in today’s 100 free final. She now leads the way with $80,750 (USD) earned, including a massive $50,000 bonus for breaking the World Record in the 200 free in 1:50.31.
FINA announced in August that they would be revamping the financial rewards for top 8 finishers at these championships, including a 50% increase in prize money for individual finishers. In total, over $2.8 million will be included in the prize pool, up from $2.07 million from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
In addition to Haughey, the top 5 earners include three Swedish women in sisters Louise and Sophie Hansson and Sarah Sjostrom. Louise sits in second with $31,750, Sjostrom in third with $28,750 and Sophie rounds out the top five with $27,250 earned. All three women have had their prize increased, along with Michelle Coleman, for their World Record tying performance in the 4×50 medley relay. American breaststroker Nic Fink, who won the 200 breast, sits in fourth with $27,500.
Rounding out the top 10 is Italy’s Alberto Razzetti ($25,500), Canada’s Kylie Masse ($25,500), The USA’s Rhyan White ($24,500), The Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga ($23,500) and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys ($22,500).
These totals include money earned from all finals swims. This does not necessarily mean that the swimmer has accepted the prize money, as many current and future NCAA student-athletes must weigh the impact that accepting prize money has on their eligibility.
|Name
|Country
|Dollars
|HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette
|Hong Kong, China
|80750
|HANSSON Louise
|Sweden
|31750
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|Sweden
|28750
|FINK Nic
|United States
|27500
|HANSSON Sophie
|Sweden
|27250
|RAZZETTI Alberto
|Italy
|25500
|MASSE Kylie
|Canada
|25500
|WHITE Rhyan
|United States
|24500
|KAMMINGA Arno
|Netherlands
|23500
|RAPSYS Danas
|Lithuania
|22500
|LE CLOS Chad
|South Africa
|22500
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|Netherlands
|21250
|SMITH Kieran
|United States
|21000
|PONTI Noe
|Switzerland
|19500
|CASAS Shaine
|United States
|18750
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|United States
|18250
|DJAKOVIC Antonio
|Switzerland
|17000
|COLEMAN Michelle
|Sweden
|16750
|ZHANG Yufei
|China
|16250
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|Belarus
|16250
|AUBOECK Felix
|Austria
|15000
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|Canada
|15000
|SETO Daiya
|Japan
|15000
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|Israel
|15000
|HWANG Sunwoo
|Republic of Korea
|15000
|RIVOLTA Matteo
|Italy
|15000
|LI Bingjie
|China
|15000
|MINAKOV Andrei
|Russian Swimming Federation
|14750
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|Russian Swimming Federation
|14500
|SHCHEGOLEV Aleksandr
|Russian Swimming Federation
|14500
|SMITH Rebecca
|Canada
|14250
|SANCHEZ Kayla
|Canada
|13750
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|Italy
|13750
|WEYANT Emma
|United States
|13500
|SCOTT Duncan
|Great Britain
|13500
|QIN Haiyang
|China
|13500
|BERKOFF Katharine
|United States
|12750
|WALSHE Ellen
|Ireland
|12000
|FOSTER Carson
|United States
|12000
|HOOK Charlotte
|United States
|12000
|PILATO Benedetta
|Italy
|12000
|KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasiia
|Russian Swimming Federation
|12000
|CUSINATO Ilaria
|Italy
|11250
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|Belarus
|10750
|MADDEN Paige
|United States
|10500
|MARGALIS Melanie
|United States
|10500
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|Hungary
|10500
|GLINTA Robert
|Romania
|10500
|SAMUSENKO Pavel
|Russian Swimming Federation
|10500
|PUDAR Lana
|Bosnia Herzegovina
|10500
|LICON Will
|United States
|10500
|STADDEN Isabelle
|United States
|10500
|QUADARELLA Simona
|Italy
|10500
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|Greece
|9750
|DE TULLIO Marco
|Italy
|9000
|FAIN Katja
|Slovenia
|9000
|STEENBERGEN Marrit
|Netherlands
|9000
|JULIAN Trenton
|United States
|9000
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|Russian Swimming Federation
|9000
|MC SHARRY Mona
|Ireland
|9000
|PERSSON Erik
|Sweden
|9000
|WASICK Katarzyna
|Poland
|9000
|PENG Xuwei
|China
|9000
|RAMADAN Youssef
|Egypt
|9000
|GOSE Isabel
|Germany
|9000
|GODUN Nika
|Russian Swimming Federation
|8500
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|Netherlands
|7750
|DE WAARD Maaike
|Netherlands
|7750
|MCINTOSH Summer
|Canada
|7500
|ZIRK Kregor
|Estonia
|7500
|ANDISON Bailey
|Canada
|7500
|WANG Shun
|China
|7500
|MARKOVA Anastasiia
|Russian Swimming Federation
|7500
|SCHWINGENSCHLOGL Fabian
|Germany
|7500
|PANZIERA Margherita
|Italy
|7500
|EGOROVA Anna
|Russian Swimming Federation
|7500
|GUIDO Guilherme
|Brazil
|6750
|STOKOWSKI Kacper
|Poland
|6750
|WATTEL Marie
|France
|6500
|MACNEIL Margaret
|Canada
|6250
|CURZAN Claire
|United States
|6250
|KROON Luc
|Netherlands
|6000
|BONNET Charlotte
|France
|6000
|IVANOV Antani
|Bulgaria
|6000
|DE BOER Thom
|Netherlands
|6000
|HULKKO Ida
|Finland
|6000
|DORINOV Mikhail
|Russian Swimming Federation
|6000
|HUSKE Torri
|United States
|6000
|SHIELDS Tom
|United States
|6000
|CARAMIGNOLI Martina Rita
|Italy
|6000
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|Brazil
|5750
|KAMENEVA Mariia
|Russian Swimming Federation
|5250
|SURKOVA Arina
|Russian Swimming Federation
|5250
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|Greece
|5250
|MORA Lorenzo
|Italy
|4750
|MESTRE VIVAS Alfonso Enrique
|Venezuela
|4500
|MARTINEZ Jose
|Mexico
|4500
|YAN Zibei
|China
|4500
|LECLUYSE Fanny
|Belgium
|4500
|KUBOVA Simona
|Czech Republic
|4500
|KOCH Marco
|Germany
|4500
|BUCHER Simon
|Austria
|4500
|DOUGLASS Kate
|United States
|3750
|KESELY Ajna
|Hungary
|3750
|DI PIETRO Silvia
|Italy
|3750
|PUTS Jesse
|Netherlands
|3500
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|Switzerland
|3500
|BUSCH Kim
|Netherlands
|3250
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|Italy
|3250
|ZAZZERI Lorenzo
|Italy
|3250
|HELD Ryan
|United States
|3250
|APPLE Zach
|United States
|3250
|LITCHFIELD Max
|Great Britain
|3000
|EVANS Joanna
|Bahamas
|3000
|HVAS Tomoe
|Norway
|3000
|SHANAHAN Katie
|Great Britain
|3000
|TOUMARKIN Yakov
|Israel
|3000
|OGRETIR Berkay
|Turkey
|3000
|KIVIRINTA Veera
|Finland
|3000
|CIAMPI Matteo
|Italy
|3000
|PUMPUTIS Caio
|Brazil
|3000
|ZEVINA Daryna
|Ukraine
|3000
|MAJERSKI Jakub
|Poland
|3000
|CHENG Yujie
|China
|2500
|GRINEV Vladislav
|Russian Swimming Federation
|2500
|DI LIDDO Elena
|Italy
|2500
|LIENDO EDWARDS Joshua
|Canada
|2500
|KISIL Yuri
|Canada
|2500
|SAVARD Katerine
|Canada
|2250
|CECCON Thomas
|Italy
|2000
|DEPLANO Leonardo
|Italy
|2000
|JACOBY Lydia
|United States
|2000
|COCCONCELLI Costanza
|Italy
|2000
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|France
|2000
|TAPP Hunter
|United States
|1750
|KARAKOUSKAYA Nastassia
|Belarus
|1750
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|Russian Swimming Federation
|1750
|PIJNENBURG Stan
|Netherlands
|1500
|KORSTANJE Nyls
|Netherlands
|1500
|PICKREM Sydney
|Canada
|1500
|STRELNIKOV Kirill
|Russian Swimming Federation
|1500
|ZHU Menghui
|China
|1250
|WU Qingfeng
|China
|1250
|SANTOS Gabriel
|Brazil
|1250
|ALVES Kaique
|Brazil
|1250
|CORREIA Breno
|Brazil
|1250
|WAN Letian
|China
|1250
|TANG Qianting
|China
|1250
|YU Yiting
|China
|1250
|PEKARSKI Grigori
|Belarus
|1250
|NIKONOVA Ekaterina
|Russian Swimming Federation
|1000
|USTINOVA Daria S
|Russian Swimming Federation
|1000
|PAN Zhanle
|China
|1000
|WANG Changhao
|China
|1000
|HONG Jinquan
|China
|1000
|YANG Jintong
|China
|1000
|MITYUKOV Roman
|Switzerland
|1000
|HALLOCK Thomas
|Switzerland
|1000
|NASRETDINOVA Rozaliya
|Russian Swimming Federation
|1000
|GROUSSET Maxime
|France
|1000
|PIRON Thomas
|France
|1000
|TOMAC Mewen
|France
|1000
|VIQUERAT Antoine
|France
|1000
|GYURINOVICS Fanni
|Hungary
|750
|PADAR Nikolett
|Hungary
|750
|DEAN Tom
|Great Britain
|750
|PROUD Benjamin
|Great Britain
|750
|MILDRED Edward
|Great Britain
|750
|RICHARDS Matthew
|Great Britain
|750
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|Italy
|750
|NG Cheuk Yin
|Hong Kong, China
|750
|HO Ian Yentou
|Hong Kong, China
|750
|TAM Hoi Lam
|Hong Kong, China
|750
|DRASIDOU Maria Thaleia
|Greece
|750
|NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna
|Greece
|750
|KREUNDL Lena
|Austria
|500
|PAMMER Cornelia
|Austria
|500
|GANGL Nina
|Austria
|500
|OPATRIL Lena
|Austria
|500
|YEBOAH Robin
|Switzerland
|500
|ZMUSHKA Alina
|Belarus
|500
|KULIASHOVA Anastasiya
|Belarus
|500
|TOURETSKI Alexandra
|Switzerland
|500
|BRANNKARR Ronny
|Finland
|500
|KOKKO Olli
|Finland
|500
|LAHTINEN Laura
|Finland
|500
|TEIJONSALO Fanny
|Finland
|500
What is the prize money policy for the relays? Is it the same amount as individual events, just divided on 4? So the swimmers on a winning relay will get $3 750 each?
The total prize money per relay is less than the individual prize money. Then that’s divided up among relay members. FINA doesn’t seem to describe how it’s shared, so we assume that it’s evenly divided by all swimmers – prelims and finals. In reality, might be up to the federations to decide how to split it.