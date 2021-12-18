Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey Extends Lead in 2021 SC Worlds Money List

Comments: 2

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey extended her lead in the 2021 Short Course World Championships money list courtesy of her win and meet record in today’s 100 free final. She now leads the way with $80,750 (USD) earned, including a massive $50,000 bonus for breaking the World Record in the 200 free in 1:50.31. 

FINA announced in August that they would be revamping the financial rewards for top 8 finishers at these championships, including a 50% increase in prize money for individual finishers. In total, over $2.8 million will be included in the prize pool, up from $2.07 million from the 2018 Short Course World Championships. 

In addition to Haughey, the top 5 earners include three Swedish women in sisters Louise and Sophie Hansson and Sarah Sjostrom. Louise sits in second with $31,750, Sjostrom in third with $28,750 and Sophie rounds out the top five with $27,250 earned. All three women have had their prize increased, along with Michelle Coleman, for their World Record tying performance in the 4×50 medley relay. American breaststroker Nic Fink, who won the 200 breast, sits in fourth with $27,500. 

Rounding out the top 10 is Italy’s Alberto Razzetti ($25,500), Canada’s Kylie Masse ($25,500), The USA’s Rhyan White ($24,500), The Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga ($23,500) and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys ($22,500). 

These totals include money earned from all finals swims. This does not necessarily mean that the swimmer has accepted the prize money, as many current and future NCAA student-athletes must weigh the impact that accepting prize money has on their eligibility.

Name Country Dollars
HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette Hong Kong, China 80750
HANSSON Louise Sweden 31750
SJOSTROM Sarah Sweden 28750
FINK Nic United States 27500
HANSSON Sophie Sweden 27250
RAZZETTI Alberto Italy 25500
MASSE Kylie Canada 25500
WHITE Rhyan United States 24500
KAMMINGA Arno Netherlands 23500
RAPSYS Danas Lithuania 22500
LE CLOS Chad South Africa 22500
TOUSSAINT Kira Netherlands 21250
SMITH Kieran United States 21000
PONTI Noe Switzerland 19500
CASAS Shaine United States 18750
WEITZEIL Abbey United States 18250
DJAKOVIC Antonio Switzerland 17000
COLEMAN Michelle Sweden 16750
ZHANG Yufei China 16250
SHYMANOVICH Ilya Belarus 16250
AUBOECK Felix Austria 15000
CIEPLUCHA Tessa Canada 15000
SETO Daiya Japan 15000
GORBENKO Anastasia Israel 15000
HWANG Sunwoo Republic of Korea 15000
RIVOLTA Matteo Italy 15000
LI Bingjie China 15000
MINAKOV Andrei Russian Swimming Federation 14750
KOLESNIKOV Kliment Russian Swimming Federation 14500
SHCHEGOLEV Aleksandr Russian Swimming Federation 14500
SMITH Rebecca Canada 14250
SANCHEZ Kayla Canada 13750
MARTINENGHI Nicolo Italy 13750
WEYANT Emma United States 13500
SCOTT Duncan Great Britain 13500
QIN Haiyang China 13500
BERKOFF Katharine United States 12750
WALSHE Ellen Ireland 12000
FOSTER Carson United States 12000
HOOK Charlotte United States 12000
PILATO Benedetta Italy 12000
KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasiia Russian Swimming Federation 12000
CUSINATO Ilaria Italy 11250
SHKURDAI Anastasiya Belarus 10750
MADDEN Paige United States 10500
MARGALIS Melanie United States 10500
JAKABOS Zsuzsanna Hungary 10500
GLINTA Robert Romania 10500
SAMUSENKO Pavel Russian Swimming Federation 10500
PUDAR Lana Bosnia Herzegovina 10500
LICON Will United States 10500
STADDEN Isabelle United States 10500
QUADARELLA Simona Italy 10500
VAZAIOS Andreas Greece 9750
DE TULLIO Marco Italy 9000
FAIN Katja Slovenia 9000
STEENBERGEN Marrit Netherlands 9000
JULIAN Trenton United States 9000
CHIMROVA Svetlana Russian Swimming Federation 9000
MC SHARRY Mona Ireland 9000
PERSSON Erik Sweden 9000
WASICK Katarzyna Poland 9000
PENG Xuwei China 9000
RAMADAN Youssef Egypt 9000
GOSE Isabel Germany 9000
GODUN Nika Russian Swimming Federation 8500
KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi Netherlands 7750
DE WAARD Maaike Netherlands 7750
MCINTOSH Summer Canada 7500
ZIRK Kregor Estonia 7500
ANDISON Bailey Canada 7500
WANG Shun China 7500
MARKOVA Anastasiia Russian Swimming Federation 7500
SCHWINGENSCHLOGL Fabian Germany 7500
PANZIERA Margherita Italy 7500
EGOROVA Anna Russian Swimming Federation 7500
GUIDO Guilherme Brazil 6750
STOKOWSKI Kacper Poland 6750
WATTEL Marie France 6500
MACNEIL Margaret Canada 6250
CURZAN Claire United States 6250
KROON Luc Netherlands 6000
BONNET Charlotte France 6000
IVANOV Antani Bulgaria 6000
DE BOER Thom Netherlands 6000
HULKKO Ida Finland 6000
DORINOV Mikhail Russian Swimming Federation 6000
HUSKE Torri United States 6000
SHIELDS Tom United States 6000
CARAMIGNOLI Martina Rita Italy 6000
SCHEFFER Fernando Brazil 5750
KAMENEVA Mariia Russian Swimming Federation 5250
SURKOVA Arina Russian Swimming Federation 5250
CHRISTOU Apostolos Greece 5250
MORA Lorenzo Italy 4750
MESTRE VIVAS Alfonso Enrique Venezuela 4500
MARTINEZ Jose Mexico 4500
YAN Zibei China 4500
LECLUYSE Fanny Belgium 4500
KUBOVA Simona Czech Republic 4500
KOCH Marco Germany 4500
BUCHER Simon Austria 4500
DOUGLASS Kate United States 3750
KESELY Ajna Hungary 3750
DI PIETRO Silvia Italy 3750
PUTS Jesse Netherlands 3500
UGOLKOVA Maria Switzerland 3500
BUSCH Kim Netherlands 3250
MIRESSI Alessandro Italy 3250
ZAZZERI Lorenzo Italy 3250
HELD Ryan United States 3250
APPLE Zach United States 3250
LITCHFIELD Max Great Britain 3000
EVANS Joanna Bahamas 3000
HVAS Tomoe Norway 3000
SHANAHAN Katie Great Britain 3000
TOUMARKIN Yakov Israel 3000
OGRETIR Berkay Turkey 3000
KIVIRINTA Veera Finland 3000
CIAMPI Matteo Italy 3000
PUMPUTIS Caio Brazil 3000
ZEVINA Daryna Ukraine 3000
MAJERSKI Jakub Poland 3000
CHENG Yujie China 2500
GRINEV Vladislav Russian Swimming Federation 2500
DI LIDDO Elena Italy 2500
LIENDO EDWARDS Joshua Canada 2500
KISIL Yuri Canada 2500
SAVARD Katerine Canada 2250
CECCON Thomas Italy 2000
DEPLANO Leonardo Italy 2000
JACOBY Lydia United States 2000
COCCONCELLI Costanza Italy 2000
GASTALDELLO Beryl France 2000
TAPP Hunter United States 1750
KARAKOUSKAYA Nastassia Belarus 1750
MOROZOV Vladimir Russian Swimming Federation 1750
PIJNENBURG Stan Netherlands 1500
KORSTANJE Nyls Netherlands 1500
PICKREM Sydney Canada 1500
STRELNIKOV Kirill Russian Swimming Federation 1500
ZHU Menghui China 1250
WU Qingfeng China 1250
SANTOS Gabriel Brazil 1250
ALVES Kaique Brazil 1250
CORREIA Breno Brazil 1250
WAN Letian China 1250
TANG Qianting China 1250
YU Yiting China 1250
PEKARSKI Grigori Belarus 1250
NIKONOVA Ekaterina Russian Swimming Federation 1000
USTINOVA Daria S Russian Swimming Federation 1000
PAN Zhanle China 1000
WANG Changhao China 1000
HONG Jinquan China 1000
YANG Jintong China 1000
MITYUKOV Roman Switzerland 1000
HALLOCK Thomas Switzerland 1000
NASRETDINOVA Rozaliya Russian Swimming Federation 1000
GROUSSET Maxime France 1000
PIRON Thomas France 1000
TOMAC Mewen France 1000
VIQUERAT Antoine France 1000
GYURINOVICS Fanni Hungary 750
PADAR Nikolett Hungary 750
DEAN Tom Great Britain 750
PROUD Benjamin Great Britain 750
MILDRED Edward Great Britain 750
RICHARDS Matthew Great Britain 750
CASTIGLIONI Arianna Italy 750
NG Cheuk Yin Hong Kong, China 750
HO Ian Yentou Hong Kong, China 750
TAM Hoi Lam Hong Kong, China 750
DRASIDOU Maria Thaleia Greece 750
NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna Greece 750
KREUNDL Lena Austria 500
PAMMER Cornelia Austria 500
GANGL Nina Austria 500
OPATRIL Lena Austria 500
YEBOAH Robin Switzerland 500
ZMUSHKA Alina Belarus 500
KULIASHOVA Anastasiya Belarus 500
TOURETSKI Alexandra Switzerland 500
BRANNKARR Ronny Finland 500
KOKKO Olli Finland 500
LAHTINEN Laura Finland 500
TEIJONSALO Fanny Finland 500

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Olav
43 minutes ago

What is the prize money policy for the relays? Is it the same amount as individual events, just divided on 4? So the swimmers on a winning relay will get $3 750 each?

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith(@braden)
Admin
Reply to  Olav
23 minutes ago

The total prize money per relay is less than the individual prize money. Then that’s divided up among relay members. FINA doesn’t seem to describe how it’s shared, so we assume that it’s evenly divided by all swimmers – prelims and finals. In reality, might be up to the federations to decide how to split it.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!