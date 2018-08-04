Simona Quadarella Earns NR, #2 800 Free Time In The World

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Simona Quadarella kicked off day 3 of the 2018 European Championships with a new Italian national record in the women’s 800m freestyle. Stopping the clock at a mighty 8:16.35, Quadarella took gold ahead of Hungary’s young Ajna Kesely, who notched a European Junior Record in 8:21.91 for herself.

Entering this meet, Quadarella’s personal best sat at the 8:20.54 earned at the World University Games in Taipei in 2017. She blew the socks off that time with her 8:16.35 outing, which now ranks her as the #2 swimmers in the world behind America’s Katie Ledecky.

Splits for Quadarella are below:

This 800m free represents the first long course national record for the 19-year-old, but she also holds the Italian national record in the 1500m short course freestyle at 15:47.33 set in just January of this year. She earned bronze in the long course 1500m at last year’s World Championships.

She’ll be competing in the 400m free later at this meet.