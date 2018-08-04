Simona Quadarella Earns NR, #2 800 Free Time In The World

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Simona Quadarella kicked off day 3 of the 2018 European Championships with a new Italian national record in the women’s 800m freestyle. Stopping the clock at a mighty 8:16.35, Quadarella took gold ahead of Hungary’s young Ajna Kesely, who notched a European Junior Record in 8:21.91 for herself.

Entering this meet, Quadarella’s personal best sat at the 8:20.54 earned at the World University Games in Taipei in 2017. She blew the socks off that time with her 8:16.35 outing, which now ranks her as the #2 swimmers in the world behind America’s Katie Ledecky.

Katie Ledecky pre race by Mike Lewis

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 800 FREE

KatieUSA
LEDECKY
05/19
8.07.27
2Jianjiahe
WANG		CHN8.18.0903/01
3Ariarne
TITMUS		AUS8.20.0204/09
4Sarah
KOHLER		GER8.20.5304/13
5Bingjie
LI		CHN8.20.9809/01
View Top 26»

Splits for Quadarella are below:

This 800m free represents the first long course national record for the 19-year-old, but she also holds the Italian national record in the 1500m short course freestyle at 15:47.33 set in just January of this year. She earned bronze in the long course 1500m at last year’s World Championships.

She’ll be competing in the 400m free later at this meet.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
bobo gigi

Italy is building an amazing team for Tokyo.
Race video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FTOBdqKWpQ

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!