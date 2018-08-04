Anton Chupkov Produces 100 Breast Russian National Record

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic bronze medalist Anton Chupkov made it happen in the men’s 100m breaststroke tonight, taking bronze behind Britain’s Adam Peaty and James Wilby, who finished with the gold and silver, respectively. Although Peaty was the highlight with a new world record of 57.00, Chupkov notched a new personal best of his own, registering a time of 58.96 to snag a new Russian National Record in the event.

Tonight marks the first time ever that Chupkov, or any Russian for that matter, has dipped under the 59 second threshold. His previous career fastest sat at the 59.15 earned just this past April at the Russian National Championships. Splits for Chupkov’s 58.96 swim were 28.21/30.75, with his back-half logged as the 2nd fastest of the field.

With his outing tonight, Chupkov earns his first senior European championships medal and now ties Japanese Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki as the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this season. He also is now positioned as the 13th fastest swimmer of all-time.

2017-2018 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

AdamGBR
PEATY
08/04
57.00
2James
WILBY		GBR58.5408/04
3Yasuhiro
KOSEKI		JPN58.9604/03
4Zibei
YAN		CHN58.9709/01
5James
WILBY		GBR59.1208/03
