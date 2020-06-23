SIA– High Performance Training Includes Leadership And Character Development

SPIRE IA (Institute/Academy) may be one of the most elite athletic and academic organizations in the world, but that’s not all there is to it.

SPIRE is all about helping you achieve your peak potential in life. You’ll find an environment here where you can not only excel academically or improve your performance in your game, sport or other passion, but you will also learn how to handle stress, thrive under pressure, and become self-disciplined by mastering the personal skills that are the foundation of good mental health.

When you enroll at SPIRE, you become a member of a tribe– a community of people who are as passionate as you are about achieving their dreams and living their best lives. Whatever your goals are, we will work with you to help you become stronger, faster, more agile and better educated. Just as importantly, however, we will also help you become a more confident, motivated, and self-disciplined human being.

At SPIRE, a big part of our job is helping you discover your power, responsibility and place in the world now only through academics and athletics, but also through personal development and career exploration. Everything we do focuses on helping you become an engaged citizen of an ever changing, complex global society. By delving into topics such as integrity, honesty, ethics, gratitude, conflict resolution and communication skills, you will learn how to move through life with less stress, greater confidence, conviction and commitment.

In addition to helping you develop a healthy mind, body and lifestyle, the SPIRE experience creates independence and makes you more college ready. When you complete your years at SPIRE, you will have the confidence and satisfaction of knowing that you have been adequately prepared and equipped to be accepted into the best college program for you.

Learn more about SPIRE’s Leadership and Character Development.

