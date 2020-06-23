Daily Swim Coach Workout #132

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

DEALING WITH SETBACKS, INJURIES, DEFEATS

“Be sad. Be mad. Be frustrated. Scream. Cry. Sulk. When you wake up you will think it was just a nightmare only to realize it’s all too real. You will be angry and wish for the day back, the game back THAT play back. But reality gives nothing back and nor should you.”



MAKING SACRIFICES FOR GREATNESS

“There’s a choice we have to make as people, as individuals, if you want to be great at something. You have to make the inherent sacrifices that come along with that. Family time, hanging out with your friends… We all can be masters at our craft. But you have to make sacrifices that come along with making that decision.”



BEING A LEADER

“To be an effective leader, you have to be a really good listener and not to what’s being said, but to what’s not being said, you know. You have to be really observant. That was a big transition for me. I went from being a scorer… to being a leader. And that meant putting others first. That means not worrying about are you in rhythm, are you playing well in this game, are you ready to go, to being, are they ready? What can I do to help them be ready?”



NEVER BEING INTIMIDATED

“My mind doesn’t work that way. It’s something that’s never even entered my thought process. The last time I was intimidated was when I was 6 years old in karate class. I was an orange belt and the instructor ordered me to fight a black belt who was a couple years older and a lot bigger. I was scared s—less. I mean, I was terrified and he kicked my ass. But then I realized he didn’t kick my ass as bad as I thought he was going to and that there was nothing really to be afraid of. That was around the time I realized that intimidation didn’t really exist if you’re in the right frame of mind.”



AVOIDING THE FEAR OF FAILURE OR CRITICISM

You’ve got to step up and play, man. You can’t worry about criticism. You can’t worry about failure. You really can’t worry about that stuff. You’ve got to go out and figure that out and play and do the best you can, and whatever happens, happens. You can’t be held captive by the fear of failure or the fear of what people may say

DEALING WITH SELF-DOUBT

“I have self-doubt. I have insecurity. I have fear of failure. I have nights when I show up at the arena and I’m like, ‘My back hurts, my feet hurt, my knees hurt. I don’t have it. I just want to chill.’ We all have self-doubt. You don’t deny it, but you also don’t capitulate to it. You embrace it.”

‘To sum up what Mamba Mentality is, it means to be able to constantly try to be the best version of yourself,’ Bryant said.

‘That is what the Mentality is,’ he added. ‘It’s a constant quest to try to better today than you were yesterday.’



Dryland:

30:00

Two hundred abs

Bands

Pull ups

Swim:

1x

1 x 600 going two hundred swim/fifty kick

Pre-set:

1x

3 x 100 free aerobic on 1:30

2 x 50 soldier kick on 1:00

2 x 50 position 11 kick on 1:00

2 x 50 single arm on 1:00

2 x 50 catch up drill on 1:00

2 x 50 over kick on 1:00

3 x 100 free aerobic on 1:20

Main set:

1x

3 x 300 free descend 1-3 on 4:00

Extra 2:00

3 x 300 free on 4:10 descend 1-3 with ten at the one fifty

Extra 2:00

3 x 300 free on 4:20 descend 1-3 with ten at the fifty + ten at the two fifty

1 x 100 east



Post set:

1x

2 x 100 choice kick strong on 2:00

1 x 200 choice descend 1-4 on 3:00

2 x 75 choice kick strong on 1:30

1 x 200 choice descend 1-4 on 3:00

2 x 50 choice kick strong on 1:00

1 x 200 choice descend 1-4 on 3:00

2 x 25 choice kick strong on 0:30

1 x 200 choice descend 1-4 on 3:00

1 x 100 easy