Shoults, Casey Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference
SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that STANFORD’S Grant Shoults was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and fellow Cardinal Conor Casey was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.
MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Grant Shoults, Sr., Stanford (Laguna Hills, Calif.)
Shoults earned two titles last week as Stanford dominated in its dual meet against Pacific, winning all 16 events (198-82). The senior won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:48.50 and took first in the 400-yard individual medley, finishing with a time of 3:53.01.
MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Conor Casey, So., Stanford (Annandale, Va.)
Casey took first in both events he competed in against Pacific – the first dual meet of 2020 for the Cardinal. The sophomore diver’s winning scores of 356.48 on the 1-meter springboard and 311.18 on the 3M helped Stanford to a 198-82 victory over Pacific.
2019-20 Men’s Swimmers of the Month/Week
|Month/Week
|Swimmer
|Diver
|November
|Alexei Sancov, USC
|Youssef Selim, Arizona State
|December
|Ryan Hoffer, California
|Luke McDivitt, Utah
|Jan. 8
|Brooks Fail, Arizona
|Youssef Selim, Arizona State
|Jan. 15
|Grant Shoults, Stanford
|Conor Casey, Stanford
Nice job, Grant. Looking forward to a 3:43.5 400 in June at Trials, complete with one of your patented 12 meter underwaters coming out of the 7th turn!