Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shoults, Casey Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

by SwimSwam 1

January 15th, 2020 College, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that STANFORD’S Grant Shoults was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and fellow Cardinal Conor Casey was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Grant Shoults, Sr., Stanford (Laguna Hills, Calif.)
Shoults earned two titles last week as Stanford dominated in its dual meet against Pacific, winning all 16 events (198-82). The senior won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:48.50 and took first in the 400-yard individual medley, finishing with a time of 3:53.01.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Conor Casey, So., Stanford (Annandale, Va.)
Casey took first in both events he competed in against Pacific – the first dual meet of 2020 for the Cardinal. The sophomore diver’s winning scores of 356.48 on the 1-meter springboard and 311.18 on the 3M helped Stanford to a 198-82 victory over Pacific.

2019-20 Men’s Swimmers of the Month/Week

Month/Week Swimmer Diver
November Alexei Sancov, USC Youssef Selim, Arizona State
December Ryan Hoffer, California Luke McDivitt, Utah
Jan. 8 Brooks Fail, Arizona Youssef Selim, Arizona State
Jan. 15 Grant Shoults, Stanford Conor Casey, Stanford

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Prince Harry, the Fredo of the Royal Family

Nice job, Grant. Looking forward to a 3:43.5 400 in June at Trials, complete with one of your patented 12 meter underwaters coming out of the 7th turn!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!