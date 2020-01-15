USC’s Isa Odgers Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Isa Odgers of USC was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Isa Odgers, So., USC (Irvine, Calif.)

Odgers (Irvine, Calif.) dominated in USC’s road meet against Washington State on Jan. 10, extending the Trojans’ perfect record to 4-0. The sophomore swimmer recorded a meet-best, three first-place finishes, winning the 100- (1:02.71) and 200-yard breaststroke, and 400-yard individual medley (4:25.16). Odgers led a limited USC squad of nine to a win, with a final score of 155-102.

Odgers’ time of 2:13.04 in the 200 breaststroke was a Gibb Pool record and marked her fourth meet win in the event this season. The sophomore also competed in the 200 medley relay and earned a meet-high 27 points to help bolster her team to victory.

ALSO NOMINATED: Keiana Fountaine, Washington State; Nora Deleske, Arizona State.

2019-20 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMER AND DIVER OF THE MONTH/WEEK