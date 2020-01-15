USC’s Isa Odgers Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference
SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Isa Odgers of USC was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week.
WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Isa Odgers, So., USC (Irvine, Calif.)
Odgers (Irvine, Calif.) dominated in USC’s road meet against Washington State on Jan. 10, extending the Trojans’ perfect record to 4-0. The sophomore swimmer recorded a meet-best, three first-place finishes, winning the 100- (1:02.71) and 200-yard breaststroke, and 400-yard individual medley (4:25.16). Odgers led a limited USC squad of nine to a win, with a final score of 155-102.
Odgers’ time of 2:13.04 in the 200 breaststroke was a Gibb Pool record and marked her fourth meet win in the event this season. The sophomore also competed in the 200 medley relay and earned a meet-high 27 points to help bolster her team to victory.
ALSO NOMINATED: Keiana Fountaine, Washington State; Nora Deleske, Arizona State.
2019-20 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMER AND DIVER OF THE MONTH/WEEK
|Month/Week
|Swimmer
|Diver
|November
|Katie Drabot, Stanford
|Ruby Neave, UCLA
|December
|Abbey Weitzeil, California
|Nike Agunbiade, USC
|January 8
|Camryn Curry, Arizona State
|January 15
|Isa Odgers, USC
Leave a Reply