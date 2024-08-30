Shana Ferguson Named Interim CEO of USA Swimming

Following earlier reports that Tim Hinchey will be stepping down from his role as the President and CEO of USA Swimming, the organization confirmed that news in a press release and announced that Shana Ferguson will serve as the Interim CEO.

The release makes no mention of the related report that Lindsay Mintenko will resign as the National Team Managing Director.

“I am excited and appreciate the Board’s confidence in my assuming this role and stand ready to work with the Board and our membership to continue to drive our sport forward,” said Ferguson. Earlier this year, Ferguson received what USA Swimming described to SwimSwam as a title change as her role shifted from Chief Commercial Officer to Chief Operating Officer.

Ferguson arrived at USA Swimming in 2019, two years after Hinchey was appointed CEO. Before USA Swimming, Ferguson, who swam collegiately at the U.S. Naval Academy, worked in executive-level roles at Under Armor and Icahn Automotive Group.

In its release, USA Swimming stated that Hinchey “will be leaving USA Swimming to pursue other opportunities.” Board Chair Chris Brearton reflected, “Tim’s innovative vision to conduct the Olympic Trials in a football stadium was a bold and groundbreaking move…this initiative highlighted his ability to think beyond conventional boundaries and his commitment to making swimming accessible and exciting for all.”

In March 2021, Hinchey extended his contract with USA Swimming until 2025. In the release, he commented “It has been a remarkable opportunity to lead the sport I have loved since my youth. I am confident that the future of the organization is bright and will continue to be best in class among the National Governing Bodies and a leader on the world stage.”

Hinchey’s stint as USA Swimming’s CEO was bumpy and grew more unsteady as the organization steered through a post-pandemic world. The growing discontent seemed to reach a head last week when USA Swimming’s Coaching Advisory Council and the American Swimming Coaches Association wrote letters to USA Swimming’s Board of Directors demanding changes from leadership. USA Swimming responded to these letters with one of their own. Addressed to the membership, it responded to some of the concerns raised in the CAC and ASCA letters.

In today’s release, USA Swimming’s Board of Directors also shared their initial plans for hiring a permanent CEO. They announced they “will engage with the membership and promptly form a search committee to identify the individual to lead USA Swimming to LA 2028 and beyond. [We] will anchor the search on the north star of ensuring the success of the sport of swimming in the U.S. from the grassroots to the Olympic level.”

USA Swimming consulted search firms and engaged a volunteer task force to make their recommendations to the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors. The task force included two former athletes, one current coach, a former USA Swimming president, a swim club founder, and two men with legal experience.

USA Swimming’s Full Release:

Colorado Springs, CO – August 29, 2024 – USA Swimming Board of Directors today announces that Chief Executive Officer and President Tim Hinchey will be leaving USA Swimming to pursue other opportunities.

Tim’s passion for this sport is unmistakable, and the Board is grateful for his relentless efforts to share that passion and to elevate swimming’s public profile. Board Chair Chris Brearton noted, “Tim’s innovative vision to conduct the Olympic Trials in a football stadium was a bold and groundbreaking move that brought the sport to a broader audience, creating unforgettable experiences for swimmers, coaches, officials, and spectators alike. This initiative highlighted his ability to think beyond conventional boundaries and his commitment to making swimming accessible and exciting for all.”

During Tim’s tenure, USA Swimming’s Safe Sport program has become preeminent among youth sports and has fortified the organization’s commitment to keeping athletes first. Tim’s time with the organization has also been marked by his team’s efforts to increase the visibility of USA Swimming with new sponsors and supporters. Additionally, he was instrumental in strengthening the USA Swimming Foundation. USA Swimming also successfully weathered the impact of COVID-19 through his leadership.

Reflecting on his tenure with USA Swimming, Tim stated, “It has been a remarkable opportunity to lead the sport I have loved since my youth. I am confident that the future of the organization is bright and will continue to be best in class among the National Governing Bodies and a leader on the world stage.”

The Board is pleased to announce that Shana Ferguson, USA Swimming’s COO, has been unanimously appointed to the role of interim CEO. Shana stated: “I am excited and appreciate the Board’s confidence in my assuming this role and stand ready to work with the Board and our membership to continue to drive our sport forward.” The Board will engage with the membership and promptly form a search committee to identify the individual to lead USA Swimming to LA 2028 and beyond. The Board will anchor the search on the north star of ensuring the success of the sport of swimming in the U.S. from the grassroots to the Olympic level.

The Board will prioritize the well-being and success of athletes, coaches, clubs, officials, and volunteers and is committed to building the base, achieving competitive excellence, and growing the sport.

Board of Directors

USA Swimming, Inc.