Shaine Casas Is Now 8-For-8 in the 2025 Pro Swim Series

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

The Shaine Casas x Bob Bowman partnership is in full force, with the Paris Olympian Casas hitting his full stride under his (relatively) new coach with a perfect 8-for-8 run in two Pro Swim Series meets so far this season.

That included a pair of wins on Thursday to kick off his run in Ft. Lauderdale in the 50 back (24.41) and 100 free (48.47).

Casas’ Pro Swim Results so far in 2025:

Event Meet Time Place 100 Free Westmont 48.31 1st 200 Free Westmont 1:47.17 1st 50 Back Westmont 24.23 1st 100 Back Westmont 53.54 1st 200 Back Westmont 1:58.51 1st 100 Fly Westmont 50.82 1st 50 Back Fort Lauderdale 24.41 1st 100 Free Fort Lauderdale 48.47 1st

While Casas didn’t race the Sacramento stop, he is the early leader in event titles in this year’s series.

Casas swam collegiately at Texas A&M before leaving with a year of eligibility remaining to train as a pro under Eddie Reese at Texas. After Reese’s retirement over the summer, Casas has been training with the Longhorns’ new coach, Bob Bowman.

On paper, the two are a match made in heaven. Casas is a 6’4″, uber-talented, versatile IM’er who hasn’t always been fully-focused. Those are all descriptors that would accurately describe Bowman’s most famous pupil, Michael Phelps, who collaborated with Bowman for the most decorated swimming career in history.

Their first 6 months together bore some signs. At the Short Course World Championships, Casas swam a whole lot of relays (very well), but just one individual event – winning gold in the 200 SCM IM in a new lifetime best. “I didn’t know if that swim was going to come back” he said after the win, expressing that he was proud of himself for the result.

He had good yards swims throughout the fall, including a 1:31.27 in the 200 free, 44.18 in the 100 back, and 1:39.44 in the 200 IM at the Texas Invite in November.

But his run at the Pro Swim so far has been the one that has really stood out.

The ability has always been there for Casas. He broke a U.S. Open Meet Record in 2023 in the 100 back and 200 IM – both out of the B-Final.

Casas made an emotional run to the Olympic Team in the 200 IM in Indianapolis – his reaction was one of the highlights of that meet. But that result felt like the tip of the iceberg for the now-25 year old. He will be 29 when Los Angeles rolls around, on the old side for most swimmers’ performance peaks, though well within an age where swimmers have won Olympic gold medals in the past. While the window for a Phelpsian gold medal run in Los Angeles may have passed, there is a doorway to be a rock for a U.S. men’s team that is really murky for the next quad. The floor is a bridge to the generation of talent launching off their college career. The ceiling, as it has always been, seems almost limitless.

Given his winning streak during the Pro Swim Series so far, he seems ready for at least one, if not both, of those roles.