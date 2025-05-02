Leon Marchand Reflects on Time in Australia: “It was amazing to do”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Leon Marchand made his 2025 racing debut today in Ft Lauderdale, competing in the 400 free and ultimately finishing 3rd in a lifetime best of 3:48.97. After the race, Marchand spoke to the media about his experiences over the last few months, from taking a step back from swimming to training in Australia (the interview was limited to 5 minutes, and he answered a mix of French and English questions).