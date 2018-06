Settecolli-Federico Burdisso Regala Le Prime Emozioni – Record 100 fa INTERNAZIONALI D’ITALIA – TROFEO SETTECOLLI 29-30 Giugno/01 Luglio 2018 Roma – Foro Italico (ITA) Vasca lunga 50 metri Programma Gare…

How Katie Ledecky Dreams Bigger: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com Olympic Champion, World Champion, and swimming’s biggest dominator, Katie Ledecky, is making pro moves and making history in the process.

2018 U.S. Nationals Previews: Dressel Dominant In Men’s Splash-N-Dash Caeleb Dressel is the clear favorite in the men’s 50 free at the 2018 U.S. National Championships.

MP Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 6/27/2018 Read about the Weekly Wonders for the weekends of June 15-17 and June 22-24, 2018.