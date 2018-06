Settecolli 2018: La Start List E Le Gare Femminili Da Non Perdere

2x PIAA State Champ Daniel Berlitz Tenders Verbal Commitment to Auburn Daniel Berlitz of Marian Catholic High School and Parkland Aquatic Club has verbally committed to Auburn University for 2019-20.

Queens Royals Open 2019 Recruiting with Verbal from Griffin Ayotte Griffin Ayotte of Colorado Springs’ Altitude Performance Swim Team and Air Academy High School has announced his verbal commitment to D2 powerhouse Queens University of Charlotte.