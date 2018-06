Blueseventy Swim the the Week: Ikee Challenging 56 In 100 Fly Last weekend’s Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco was chock full of outstanding swims. But it’s the rising queen of in-season swimming Rikako Ikee who rose to the top.

Trofeo Settecolli. Il Nuoto Mondiale Per Tre Giorni A Roma Internazionali d’Italia – Trofeo Settecolli 29-30 Giugno/01 Luglio 2018 Roma – Foro Italico (ITA) Vasca lunga 50 metri Programma Gare…

SwimSwam Pulse: 46% Predict Eastin To Take Over 200 Fly Crown In 2018 SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast…

Cordes, Katis, Chierighini Headline Diverse Contingent to Join Sergio Lopez at Virginia Tech Brazilian Marcelo Chierighini will make the international move and join Kevin Cordes, Chuck Katis, and a diverse group of other Auburn post-grads in Blacksburg.