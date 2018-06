Le Clos, Fratus, Peaty-Le Gare Maschili Da Non Perdere Al Settecolli

Schooling Settles For Bronze On Night 3 Of Singapore Nationals Singapore’s Joseph Schooling collected 100m fly gold earlier in these National Championships, but was unable to replicate that same feat on night 3.

Sjostrom, Le Clos and Peaty Highlight Sette Colli Psych Sheets Sarah Sjostrom will be one of many big names competing at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome.

Paltrinieri In For 1500, Belmonte 5 Events At 2018 Mediterranean Games 1500m freestyle Olympic gold medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy is entered in his specialty event in Tarragona, marking the first time he’ll have swum the 1500m in over 10 months.