See The FINA World Cup Series’ All-Time Winningest Swimmers

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT

  • October 21 – November 5, 2022
    • Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany
    • Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada
    • Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana
  • SCM (25 meters)
  • World Cup Central

The three-leg 2022 FINA World Cup Series kicks off on Friday, October 21 in Berlin, Germany. In anticipation of that launch, we took the opportunity to review the all-time winningest World Cup swimmers in the history of the series, which launched in 1988.

Only two new swimmers entered the men’s top 50 last year. Tom Shields, with 10 wins, moved up into 35th place all-time with 26 total wins. While the USA historically dominates medals tables for most international competitions, a long-running refusal to take these Short Course World Cup meets seriously means that the Americans are generally far down the rankings lists here. Shields ranks 4th among Americans.

He is scheduled to swim all three World Cup Series stops this season.

Arno Kamminga, who won 8 events, moved up into 40th place all-time with 22 career wins. That is more than any other Dutch man has won in the series’ history.

Japan’s Daiya Seto won 8 races, which moved him into solo control of 8th place on the all-time rankings. He is not entered in this year’s World Cup Series.

On the women’s side, while many of the highly-ranked all-time event winners are still active (Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom, Cate Campbell), very few of them raced in last year’s series – and none are expected this year either.

Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova climbed the all-time rankings with 4 wins, though she is ineligible to compete this year because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

The biggest move up the rankings was Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint, who won a whopping 11 races last season. She entered the season ranked tied for 42nd all-time, but has moved into the top 20. A broken finger is keeping her out of at least the first stop of the series at the Berlin World Cup.

Emma McKeon, the high scorer for women in last year’s series, won 10 races. She has been competing in World Cup meets for over a decade, though never at a really deep level like she did in 2021. Those 10 wins bring her up to 18 career wins, including several relay victories.

Men’s Top 50 (+1 for ties)

Rank Gold medals MEN Country
1 146 LE CLOS Chad RSA
2 123 MOROZOV Vladimir RUS
3 65 SCHOEMAN Roland RSA
4 59 VAN DER BURGH Cameron RSA
5 54 BAL Randall USA
6 53 FOSTER Mark GBR
6 53 KELLER Christian GER
8 51 SETO Daiya JPN
9 43 NEETHLING Ryk RSA
10 42 POPOV Alexander URS/RUS
11 41 LARKIN Mitchell AUS
11 41 HOFFMANN Jörg GER
13 40 HICKMAN James GBR
14 38 PEREIRA Thiago BRA
14 38 MOSES Ed USA
16 37 LISOGOR Oleg UKR
17 35 HURLEY Bobby AUS
17 35 RUPPRATH Thomas GER
19 34 HOLMERTZ Anders SWE
20 33 KLIM Michael AUS
20 33 LEZAK Jason USA
20 33 TEWKSBURY Mark CAN
23 32 SELKOV Vladimir RUS
24 31 DONETC Stanislav RUS
25 30 LOADER Danyon NZL
25 30 MELLOULI Oussama TUN
27 29 SILANTIEV Denis UKR
27 29 TOWNSEND Darian RSA
27 29 WARNECKE Mark GER
30 28 HUEGILL Geoff AUS
30 28 SIEVINEN Jani FIN
32 27 SPRENGER Christian AUS
32 27 WOUDA Marcel NED
32 27 THORPE Ian AUS
35 26 SHIELDS Tom USA
36 25 SKVORTSOV Nikolay RUS
36 25 FRASER-HOLMES Thomas AUS
36 25 PRILUKOV Yury RUS
39 24 LETZIN Jirka GER
40 22 THELOKE Stev GER
40 22 GYURTA Daniel HUN
40 22 Arno Kamminga NED
43 21 KOCH Marco GER
43 21 MARSHALL Peter USA
45 20 SACCHI Luca ITA
45 20 XU JiZayu CHN
47 19 PRIGODA Kirill RUS
47 19 TO Kenneth HKG
47 19 PANKRATOV Denis RUS
47 19 PHELPS Michael USA
47 19 VOLKOV Dimitri URS

Women’s Top 50 (+4 for Ties)

Ranks Wins Swimmer Country
1 309 Katinka Hosszu HUN
2 105 MORAVCOVA Martina SVK
3 93 ALSHAMMAR Therese SWE
4 74 ATKINSON Alia JAM
5 63 SJOSTROM Sarah SWE
6 58 KLOCHKOVA Yana UKR
7 55 SEEBOHM Emily AUS
8 52 BUSCHSCHULTE Antje GER
8 52 JACOBSEN Mette DEN
8 52 OTTESEN GRAY Jeanette DEN
11 48 EFIMOVA Yuliya RUS
12 45 VOELKER Sandra GER
13 42 VAN ALMSICK Franziska GER
14 41 CAMPBELL Cate AUS
14 41 Ranomi KROMOWIDJOJO NED
16 37 THOMPSON Jenny USA
17 34 SJOEBERG Johanna SWE
18 31 POLL Claudia CRC
18 31 ROLPH Sue GBR
20 29 BELMONTE Mireia ESP
20 29 DEKKER Inge NED
20 29 TOUSSAINT Kira NED
23 27 ZEVINA Daryna UKR
23 27 LILLHAGE Josefin SWE
25 26 COUGHLIN Natalie USA
26 25 BECUE Brigitte BEL
27 24 MEISSNER Katrin GDR
28 23 MEAKLIM Katheryn RSA
28 23 O’NEILL Susan AUS
30 22 HUNGER Daniela GER
30 22 HASE Dagmar GER
32 21 HEEMSKERK Femke NED
32 21 YANG Yu CHN
32 21 HARDY Jessica USA
32 21 HAN Xue CHN
32 21 OSYGUS Simone GER
32 21 KANETO Rie JPN
32 21 CHEN Hua CHN
32 21 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna HUN
40 20 QI Hui CHN
41 19 INGRAM Melissa NZL
41 19 GOH Rachel AUS
41 19 LI Lin CHN
44 18 GUEHRER Marieke AUS
44 18 ZHIVANEVSKAYA Nina CIS/RUS/ESP
44 18 POTEC Camelia ROM
44 18 KENNEDY Angela AUS
44 18 KIRK Tara USA
44 18 MCKEON Emma AUS
50 17 COADA-CASLARU Beatrice ROM
50 17 BENKO Lindsay USA
50 17 PECZAK Alicja POL
50 17 RILEY Samantha AUS
50 17 SWEETNAM Nancy CAN

FST
4 minutes ago

F me… nobody’s ever going to catch Katinka. That’s insane!
But, what the ranking shows is that there was a time where the World Cup series was awesome. I remember when I went to my first one in Berlin, sometime around 2000, I thought it was just such a fun meet. Also, one of the few meets to earn some money back then.

