See The FINA World Cup Series’ All-Time Winningest Swimmers

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT

October 21 – November 5, 2022 Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana

SCM (25 meters)

World Cup Central

The three-leg 2022 FINA World Cup Series kicks off on Friday, October 21 in Berlin, Germany. In anticipation of that launch, we took the opportunity to review the all-time winningest World Cup swimmers in the history of the series, which launched in 1988.

Only two new swimmers entered the men’s top 50 last year. Tom Shields, with 10 wins, moved up into 35th place all-time with 26 total wins. While the USA historically dominates medals tables for most international competitions, a long-running refusal to take these Short Course World Cup meets seriously means that the Americans are generally far down the rankings lists here. Shields ranks 4th among Americans.

He is scheduled to swim all three World Cup Series stops this season.

Arno Kamminga, who won 8 events, moved up into 40th place all-time with 22 career wins. That is more than any other Dutch man has won in the series’ history.

Japan’s Daiya Seto won 8 races, which moved him into solo control of 8th place on the all-time rankings. He is not entered in this year’s World Cup Series.

On the women’s side, while many of the highly-ranked all-time event winners are still active (Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom, Cate Campbell), very few of them raced in last year’s series – and none are expected this year either.

Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova climbed the all-time rankings with 4 wins, though she is ineligible to compete this year because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

The biggest move up the rankings was Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint, who won a whopping 11 races last season. She entered the season ranked tied for 42nd all-time, but has moved into the top 20. A broken finger is keeping her out of at least the first stop of the series at the Berlin World Cup.

Emma McKeon, the high scorer for women in last year’s series, won 10 races. She has been competing in World Cup meets for over a decade, though never at a really deep level like she did in 2021. Those 10 wins bring her up to 18 career wins, including several relay victories.

Men’s Top 50 (+1 for ties)

Rank Gold medals MEN Country 1 146 LE CLOS Chad RSA 2 123 MOROZOV Vladimir RUS 3 65 SCHOEMAN Roland RSA 4 59 VAN DER BURGH Cameron RSA 5 54 BAL Randall USA 6 53 FOSTER Mark GBR 6 53 KELLER Christian GER 8 51 SETO Daiya JPN 9 43 NEETHLING Ryk RSA 10 42 POPOV Alexander URS/RUS 11 41 LARKIN Mitchell AUS 11 41 HOFFMANN Jörg GER 13 40 HICKMAN James GBR 14 38 PEREIRA Thiago BRA 14 38 MOSES Ed USA 16 37 LISOGOR Oleg UKR 17 35 HURLEY Bobby AUS 17 35 RUPPRATH Thomas GER 19 34 HOLMERTZ Anders SWE 20 33 KLIM Michael AUS 20 33 LEZAK Jason USA 20 33 TEWKSBURY Mark CAN 23 32 SELKOV Vladimir RUS 24 31 DONETC Stanislav RUS 25 30 LOADER Danyon NZL 25 30 MELLOULI Oussama TUN 27 29 SILANTIEV Denis UKR 27 29 TOWNSEND Darian RSA 27 29 WARNECKE Mark GER 30 28 HUEGILL Geoff AUS 30 28 SIEVINEN Jani FIN 32 27 SPRENGER Christian AUS 32 27 WOUDA Marcel NED 32 27 THORPE Ian AUS 35 26 SHIELDS Tom USA 36 25 SKVORTSOV Nikolay RUS 36 25 FRASER-HOLMES Thomas AUS 36 25 PRILUKOV Yury RUS 39 24 LETZIN Jirka GER 40 22 THELOKE Stev GER 40 22 GYURTA Daniel HUN 40 22 Arno Kamminga NED 43 21 KOCH Marco GER 43 21 MARSHALL Peter USA 45 20 SACCHI Luca ITA 45 20 XU JiZayu CHN 47 19 PRIGODA Kirill RUS 47 19 TO Kenneth HKG 47 19 PANKRATOV Denis RUS 47 19 PHELPS Michael USA 47 19 VOLKOV Dimitri URS

Women’s Top 50 (+4 for Ties)